Lorde Stitched An Empowering Feminist Message Into Her Grammy's Dress

After last night's snub, her message is even more important.

It was made ever so clear at last night's Grammy Awards that the music industry still has a problem with women. Between all Grammy nominees of the last six years, only 9.3% are female.

During this year's ceremony, singer-songwriter Lorde is the latest, and one of the most glaring snubs. Unlike her fellow male Album of the Year nominees, Lorde wasn't asked to perform solo on the Grammy stage, an ignoble gesture noted by fans - and even her family.

Ever so humble, Lorde took the snub in stride and pointed out the push in diversity. "It’s crazy I’m the only woman in my category, and I feel very proud of that," said the popstar. "I’m wearing that mantle for sure. But I’m also stoked that I’m in there with four incredible artists of color—it’s a big moment for the Grammys. It’s exciting when these institutions move in the right way. To me, that is a huge victory."

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:10am PST

While Lorde was busy being gracious and humble, the Grammy execs were putting their foots in the mouths. Recording Academy President Neil Portnow told women that if they wanted to be celebrated, they need to "step up."

"It has to begin with… women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level."

Ironic when you consider that Lorde's album Melodrama lost Album of the Year to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, which scored 21 less points on Metacritic. Bruno's win shows exactly what the Academy values, and it isn't creative and exceptional women.

While Lorde didn't get her own moment to shine, she made sure to make a powerful feminist statement with her stunning red Valentino dress. "My version of a white rose," she wrote on Instagram. "THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM."

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:09pm PST

"Rejoice! Our times are intolerable," reads the Jenny Holzer Inflammatory Essays quote. "Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

She might not have won any awards last night, Lorde swept the Grammy's of my heart.