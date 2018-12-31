Celine Dion Dancing at Lady Gaga's Vegas Show 'Enigma' Is EVERYTHING

Monsters everywhere are shaking - including the one and only Celine Dion!

ENIGMA, Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency show, debuted this past weekend with interstellar gags and some Tranformers (2007) Michael Bay level production value that's leaving fans completely gobsmacked.

At last night's show, the absolute legend herself, Ms. Dion, stopped by and showed off her dance moves.

Celine Dion knows this is one of Gaga’s best songs pic.twitter.com/tQOgi27hRW — festive gay tweets (@trashygaytweets) December 31, 2018

We are all Celine!

Gaga even gave Celine a shout out during the concert.

Céline Dion went backstage to meet @ladygaga before her show and prayed with her entire team. Gaga dedicated Yoü And I to her in the audience. #Enigma pic.twitter.com/102ut4i3ml — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) December 31, 2018

Legends supporting legends!