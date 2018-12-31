#Celebrities

Celine Dion Dancing at Lady Gaga's Vegas Show 'Enigma' Is EVERYTHING

By Taylor Henderson
December 31 2018 2:31 PM EST

Monsters everywhere are shaking - including the one and only Celine Dion!

ENIGMA, Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency show, debuted this past weekend with interstellar gags and some Tranformers (2007) Michael Bay level production value that's leaving fans completely gobsmacked. 

At last night's show, the absolute legend herself, Ms. Dion, stopped by and showed off her dance moves. 

We are all Celine!

Gaga even gave Celine a shout out during the concert.

Legends supporting legends!

