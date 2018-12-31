Celine Dion Dancing at Lady Gaga's Vegas Show 'Enigma' Is EVERYTHING

Monsters everywhere are shaking - including the one and only Celine Dion!
ENIGMA, Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency show, debuted this past weekend with interstellar gags and some Tranformers (2007) Michael Bay level production value that's leaving fans completely gobsmacked.
this fucking #ENIGMA REVEAL!! pic.twitter.com/czEr1jvSqq
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 29, 2018
GAGA & #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/uNhE4ttYyr
— Lady Gaga News (@SlayMeQueenGaga) December 29, 2018
At last night's show, the absolute legend herself, Ms. Dion, stopped by and showed off her dance moves.
.@CelineDion proves she’s a little monster herself, as she executes the “Bad Romance” choreography during @LadyGaga’s #Enigma show!pic.twitter.com/tYPXZ5dMN3
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) December 31, 2018
Celine Dion knows this is one of Gaga’s best songs pic.twitter.com/tQOgi27hRW
— festive gay tweets (@trashygaytweets) December 31, 2018
I had so much fun last night @ladygaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency! - Céline xx… . J’ai tellement eu de plaisir hier soir @ladygaga ! Ton énergie est contagieuse et tu m’as littéralement jetée parterre ! Je te souhaite le meilleur pour ta résidence à #Vegas! - Céline xx… . #Enigma
We are all Celine!
Gaga even gave Celine a shout out during the concert.
Céline Dion went backstage to meet @ladygaga before her show and prayed with her entire team. Gaga dedicated Yoü And I to her in the audience. #Enigma pic.twitter.com/102ut4i3ml
— Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) December 31, 2018
Legends supporting legends!
