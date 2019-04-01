Geri Halliwell on Mel B's Hook Up Claims: 'Simply Not True'

Is anyone else having flashbacks to the original breakup?

The Spice formerly known as Ginger aka Geri Halliwell aka Geri Horner has finally addressed Mel B’s claim that they hooked up during the early years of the group — and she’s denying it ever happened.

“It had been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days,” she said.

Hmm. It’s an odd response — dropping Mother’s Day for…sympathy?

The official statement on Mel B’s revelation from Geri’s camp continues:

“Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie, and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

While the idea that the revelation of a girl-on-girl romp in her past would somehow be hurtful to her family is actually a little bit hurtful to the gays, her denial comes as no surprise.

The rumors persisted for literal decades before Scary Spice herself copped to something supposedly happening between her and Ginger, but even Mel B followed her hesitant confession up with this:

“And hopefully when Geri gets asked [if we slept together], which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

As disappointing (and, truth be told, unbelievable) as Geri’s denial is, it goes to show that maybe outing your sexual adventures with your famous gal pal isn’t really the greatest idea — especially when you’re about to go on a reunion tour. And especially when there may be even more to things than Mel B said...if you believe rumors.

Will we hear more from other side? Are there sides now? Are we headed right back to the 1998 trauma of Geri leaving the group?