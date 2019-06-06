Bella Thorne Helped a Fan Come Out on Instagram With a Kiss

Bella Thorne helped someone come out in the most, ah, obvious way recently.

Jazz Egger, an Australian model, posted a photo of her and Bella kissing late last night, with the caption “happy pride #coming out.”

According to the DailyMail, Bella and Jazz were both in attendance at the MCM Gay Pride Benefit last night.

“Bella helped a girl come out at the MCM Pride Event,” a source told them. “The girl, whose name is Jazz Egger, told Bella she wants to finally come out as bisexual this Pride season. She called Bella ‘an angel.’”

“Bella kissed her for a picture to empower her,” the source added. “The two laughed and cried and clearly had a moment.”

The former Disney star came out as bisexual back in 2016, during a Twitter Q&A, and has been very open about her experiences both with women and with biphobia.

“It’s not a gay or straight box, it’s this middle in between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad,” she said.

Bella has also been candid about her simultaneous relationships with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, both of which ended earlier this year.

“It’s definitely really intriguing and quite beautiful that you can open yourself up to have this kind of fluid relationship between three or four or five or however many people,” she told the New York Post at the time.

And Bella’s willingness to discuss her journey of discovering her sexuality has inspired countless others, including Jazz.

“When asked about the encounter with Bella, she said she’s been following her for awhile and that Bella helped her be okay with her sexuality,” the DailyMail’s source said.

And Bella was obviously more than happy to help Jazz find her way, even encouraging her with a comment on the post later:

"BE WHO U R," she wrote, "U DESERVE IT."