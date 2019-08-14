Bella Thorne's Directorial Debut Is a 'Romeo & Juliet' BDSM Porn Film

And yes, there's a trailer for it.

If you’re a former Disney star looking to launch your directing career, what better way to do it than by directing a short film for...*checks notes*...Pornhub?

That’s exactly what Bella Thorne decided to do, and initial confusion aside, we’re curious to see what she’s come up with.

The film is called Him & Her and focuses on a relationship between a man and a woman and their “fight over dominance, and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides in a sexual scenario,” according to Thorne.

And she may literally mean ‘fight’ — the trailer opens with the male character (played by porn actor Small Hands) discovering his girlfriend (Abella Danger) had a recent Google search for “how to kill my boyfriend and get away with it.” From the looks of it, the encounter between the two oscillates from there between lust and a fight for survival.

Pornhub vice president Corey Price took a more romantic view of the content than Thorne.

“Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other,” he said.

Either way, Thorne’s directorial debut is certainly one that she'll remember for the rest of her life.

“The process of shooting was very interesting, because we had real life fucking on set, which I had never shot before,” she said. “Also, this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I ever really fully directed have so much sex in it.”

“It is quite a fun environment,” she added.

You can check out the not-too-unsafe-for-work trailer below.