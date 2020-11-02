Kamala Harris Thanks Taylor Swift For Her Powerful, First Political Ad

Mega-popstar Taylor Swift, who broke her political silence in 2018, has allowed her music and voice to be used in a political advertisement for the first time in her 14-year-career.

Set to Swift's tune "Only the Young," the ad is an emotional endorsement of Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, released just four days before election day. It features poignant moments from the past four years of protests and marches, disturbing images of the kids separated from their families at the border, the wildfires ravaging California, stirring footage of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and so much more, concluding by urging viewers, especially young ones, to vote.

"Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election," wrote Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The video has hundreds of thousands of shares on social media and has elicited thousands of responses.

"Thanks for being on the right side of history! You not only help Americans, you are helping young people around the world. You always encourage women to be brave enough ily so much. I’m proud of being swiftie," one fan wrote.

"Okay @taylorswift13 I like it. It drew me in a little. I’ve been ignoring everything except the candidates cause I want to make my own decision. But this resonates with me as I keep thinking how much they’re too busy helping themselves in the GOP to help us," said another.

Make sure you go out and vote y'all!