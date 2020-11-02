Pop's Main Girls Are Banding Together to Defeat Trump

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more of pop's best are endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

In case you didn't know where pop music's main girls stand when it comes to the upcoming (and crucial AF) U.S. presidential election, here's some clarity for you...

Beyoncé





The Grammy-winning, multi-hyphenate entertainer and LGBTQ+ ally recently took to her Instagram to share to her 155 million+ followers that she already voted early and that she voted for none other than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, proudly rocking a fierce AF Biden/Harris facemask.

"Come thru, Texas!," Queen Bey wrote. "#VOTE."

Lady Gaga





The "Rain On Me" singer and Oscar winner recreated some of the most iconic looks from her career in a new PSA about the importance of voting to save America from the dumpster fire we've been experiencing lately, and she also proudly endorsed Biden as her pick for the commander-in-chief. She's even performing at a campaign event in his birth state of Pennsylvania!

Taylor Swift





In her (awesome!) continued effort to no longer be ambiguous about her politics, "betty" singer Taylor Swift did an interview with V Magazine last month where she discussed her support of the Biden/Harris ticket. She also lent her political anthem "Only the Young" (from the Miss Americana documentary) to a campaign ad for California Democratic representative Eric Swalwell, which went viral recently and which Kamala Harris herself thanks Taylor for!

Katy Perry





Over the past few weeks, "Teenage Dream" icon Katy Perry has been using her massive social media platforms to urge people to vote early, and for that we have to stan!

"Imagine if all the fandoms voted and saved democracy," she said. "That would be would be a real mic drop."

Ariana Grande





Pop princess and "Positions" singer Ariana Grande is also using her gigantic social platform to urge voters in key battleground states, namely her birth state Florida, to vote for Joe Biden for president.

"Go to votesave.us/flgotv to reach out to voters in Florida this weekend and help make sure everyone votes (for Biden)," Ari wrote in a recent Insta post.

With all that is at stake in this month's presidential election, especially for so many different minority communities, it's good to know our faves are voicing their opinions and using the platforms for good!

Now, if you haven't' already, make sure to go out and VOTE!!!