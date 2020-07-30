Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Talk Show Staff for Hostile Workplace

Earlier this week, WarnerMedia launched an official inquiry into The Ellen DeGeneres Show following former employee reports of a toxic workplace environment.

A BuzzFeed News exposé shared detailed accounts from ex-employees that described a workplace culture of fear, racism, and intimidation on the talk show mainly from the show's executives and producers. The report shares pay discrepancies dismissed by higher-ups, repeated cases of racial insensitivities, and even an account of a producer joking about confusing Black employees.

While there weren't any accusations thrown at Ellen herself, the former employees asked the 62-year-old television pioneer to take responsibility for the on-set culture and take steps to fix it.

DeGeneres heard the call and issued a personal apology to the crew. "Hey everybody—it’s Ellen," she writes in the letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case."

While respect and kindness was the show's mantra, it seems not everyone on her team practiced them. DeGeneres takes responsibility for them in her letter.

"I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

DeGeneres, who came out publically in 1997 to an avalanche of criticism and homophobia, says she's hurt that these events might've occurred on her set.

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or—worse—disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."

Rumors are still swirling about the show's possible cancellation, even though Telepictures dismissed them. WarnerMedia's investigation is still ongoing.

Read DeGeneres' full letter below: