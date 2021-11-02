Kristen Stewart is Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

After two years of dating, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially engaged.

The 31-year-old actor revealed the news on Howard Stern's morning radio show. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The two have photos together going as far back as October 2019. "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police," Meyer captioned the photo. The couple was first spotted together out in public in August of 2020.

Stewart says she wasn't sure who would be proposing to who as they are both women and there are no clear-cut norms.

"It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean," she told Stern. "With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Details around the engagement or wedding haven't been shared as Stewart is a notoriously private person, but the internet can't stop gushing over the announcement.

Congrats to the happy couple!