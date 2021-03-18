20 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts You Can Thirst Over

First launched in 2016, OnlyFans is an increasingly popular subscription-based website that allows content creators to make money from their followers and subscribers by offering them exclusive, premium content that they wouldn't want to share on other free social media sites. Although it is mostly associated and popular with adult actors and sex workers who use it to share their steamier goods, all kinds of artists and creators are starting to use it, including these celebs!
Although she made a fortune during her first week on the OnlyFans platform when she launched her account back in August of 2020, the pansexual actress and former Disney star immediately caught heat after one of her pay-per-view pictures that she was charging her subscribers $200 to see caused the website to change their policy on pay-per-view pricing (OnlyFans now caps PPV at $50), affecting smaller content creators and sex workers who don't have as big of an audience as she does. She then apologized for it in a series of tweets.
I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew...
— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.
— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.
— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020
But the drama doesn't end there! In December, Bella was rightfully criticized again for claiming to be one of the first personalities on the OnlyFans platform, even though content creators and sex workers have literally been using the site for years.
Social media star Tana Mongeau, who came out as pansexual in June of 2020 and who previously dated fellow pan celeb and OnlyFans creator Bella Thorne, launched her OnlyFans account back in May of 2020, but unlike other celebs on this list, her page is free to subscribe to!
The bisexual model and sex-positive activist joined OnlyFans back in late September, after teasing some of the content from her account to her 20 million+ Instagram followers!
The 24-year-old pop singer, who rose to fame in the 2010s for performing covers of popular songs on his YouTube channel and who is probably best known for the 2013 track "What About Love," announced that he was joining OnlyFans to his followers back in October.
"I feel like I’ve reached an age and a point in my career where I’m ready to mix it up and be more open with my fans, and OnlyFans gives me a platform to do so without any limitations," Austin said in a statement about creating his OnlyFans account. "I'm excited to show my fans a different side of me than they may be used seeing on my other social media accounts."
The 28-year-old actor, who just recently starred in STARZ's super queer Now Apocalypse series and who is known to take a couple of shirtless selfies for the 'Gram, joined OnlyFans back in September much to the joy of many Teen Wolf fans.
"I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans," Tyler said in an official statement about the debut of his account. "I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans."
Offering both paid and free OnlyFans accounts for his fans, the rapper is one of the platform's most well-known creators! He even launched a sexy lifestyle and entertainment brand called TOO RAWW in the wake of his OF success.
The Grammy-winning "WAP" rapper joined OnlyFans in August 2020, but she's only using her account to post behind-the-scenes content of her work.
"No I’m not going to be showing my t*tties, or my p*ssy, or my a**," the rapper said when she made the announcement on Instagram. "Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life."
The former pop singer launched an OnlyFans back in March of 2020, but after initially charging big amounts of money (in some cases, up to $125) to see some of his pay-per-view content, the online reviews of his account weren't so great.
Thread:
OnlyFan Update#AaronCarter has his OnlyFans subscribers very frustrated and feeling scammed. On feb29 he uploaded a ‘Locked Photo’- it was $50 to unlock and it was the infamous shower photo. Mar7 he uploaded that same photo on the site for all subs to see....
— Jenny B (@JennyB_11) March 9, 2020
All Stars 5 winner and Drag Race Hall of Famer Shea Couleé joined OnlyFans back in July to share exclusive behind-the-scenes content with her most loyal and dedicated stans.
"I'm so excited to be joining the OnlyFans community!" she wrote in a tweet announcing her account. "Make sure you go and follow me to get all the exclusive behind the scenes content, photo shoots, videos, and LIVE makeup tutorials!"
I’m so excited to be joining the @OnlyFans community! Make sure you go and follow me to get all the exclusive behind the scenes content, photo shoots, videos, and LIVE makeup tutorials! https://t.co/JWfONvBttM
— Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) July 26, 2020
The season 11 Drag Race contestant is one of many alum who joined the platform in 2020!
"We live in a world of prejudice and discrimination, where we have to confine ourselves to a projected idea from society to be accepted," Plastique said in a September statement when she launched her account where she shares her exclusive, and oftentimes sexy, content. "I’ve decided to join OnlyFans because it’s a safe space for people of different colors, sexualities, shapes, and sizes to show the world that we are indeed proud and powerful."
The Drag Race Season 6 and All Stars 3 veteran announced his OnlyFans account in November of this year, where he posts weekly, exclusive pics and vids!
https://t.co/HrBGMuQmCb https://t.co/Y4h2Sr6Ljw
— MILK (@bigandmilky) November 12, 2020
The Drag Race season 10 alum has also been blessing fans with steamy exclusives on OnlyFans under the username Tony Untucked!
Check me out- https://t.co/ZR9BbhZu91 pic.twitter.com/Wl05tqVzKI
— The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) January 13, 2021
The bisexual Walking Dead star announced he was blessing his fans with exclusive content via OnlyFans shortly after Christmas 2020. A happy holiday, indeed!
I just joined #ONLYFANS! #CardiB & #MichaelBJordan kicked it off Amazingly Let's have some fun!! LOL #MERRYCHRISTMAS (& Definitely all photoshopped!! click this link to join us FREE https://t.co/OLW2GSCyca pic.twitter.com/vNKUz194oy
— DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 26, 2020
The beloved YouTube star and makeup guru uses his OnlyFans, in his words, to "post my nudes for free because I'm tired of no one seeing the cute ass pics I be taking." The best part about Bretman's exclusive OF account? It's free to subscribe, and he says any tips he receives from followers will be donated to charity. "Unless it’s the right kinda tip," of course.
For $20 a month, you can get an exclusive look at the reality TV star and model's world via her OnlyFans, which she launched back in April 2020.
The Teen Wolf star and self-proclaimed "Daddy" has an OnlyFans account and posts regularly to it, but it's definitely more for comedy and laughs than it is for um...other things. You'll see what I mean if you check out his profile.
The HBO Max Legendary star and member of the House of Balmain rang in the new year with the launch of his highly-anticipated OnlyFans account in January 2021. For $20 a month, Gravity promises to bless users with "full nudity, actual premium content, not just reposted Instagram and Twitter posts," like some other OF creators do. We stan!
thank you all for your patience.https://t.co/r5ddqAVh2q https://t.co/0Azws4ZRBv
— gravity (@grxvxty) January 20, 2021
The Aussie hunk, TV star, and winner of Netflix's reality series Too Hot to Handle launched his free OnlyFans account in February 2021 just in time for Valentine's Day, promising his fans that it will be the "only place you'll truly see down under." Sign. Us. Up.
Just woke up but thought I’d share this with you before anyone else officially live tomorrow https://t.co/ORI7ZqtKkl pic.twitter.com/KvSiblsUeX
— Harry Jowsey (@HarryJowsey) February 13, 2021
Although it hasn't been officially launched just yet, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Creed and Black Panther heartthrob Michael B. Jordan (a.ka. 2020's Sexiest Man Alive and the king of thirst traps for a good cause) opened up about how he is planning to start an OnlyFans account (for his mustache), and how all the proceeds will be used to support small business!
"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow," MBJ told Jimmy Kimmel about growing out his signature facial hair. "His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild."
He continued:
"I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account,] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down."
WHEN, MICHAEL?!?! WHEN!?!?
Much like Michael B. Jordan, the pop legend has only teased a possibilty of joining the content sharing platform!
In a March 2020 Instagram video post, Madge discussed her upcoming Madame X documentary, and how she might use OF to release it to her fans.
"If nobody wants to buy this show...it will be good on OnlyFans," she says in the video. It's not a total confirmation, but it's something!