Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie transformed from twink to twunk & gays are melting down

Steamy gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry hasn’t even premiered yet, and it’s already gifted us sexy shots of buff shirtless athletes.
But it turns out Connor Storrie, who portrays Ilya Rozanov, hasn’t always looked like a huge, ripped hockey player.
Fans, who have been busy touring the internet for photos of the hot actor, have stumbled upon his old modeling photos and discovered that Storrie used to look a lot more like a sexy twink than the twunk that he has become.
Before landing one of the starring roles in Heated Rivalry, Storrie started his career as a model, and his lean body, striking bone structure, and long hair have fans on social media labeling him a former twink.
It also helps that many of the modeling photos fans have found are androgynous and feature Storrie when he was even younger than his current age of 25.
He may be sexy and handsome in the trailer for the gay romance everyone is looking forward to, but these photos are proving to gay fans across social media that Storrie can pull off beautiful, too.
Storrie is just the latest in Hollywood’s growing twink-to-twunk pipeline, with straight and queer actors alike making this transition. Think Nicholas Galitzine beefing up to play He-Man, Kit Connor getting ripped after starring in Heartstopper, or Russel Tovey looking more and more daddy every day.
In the upcoming show, which premieres on HBO in the U.S. on November 28, Storrie will play Ilya, a bisexual Russian hockey star who falls for his rival Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) in the extremely spicy enemies-to-lovers gay romance. If the trailer is anything to go by, Storrie has clearly left his twink days in the dust and is leaning into the six-pack abs and bulging biceps of a professional athlete.