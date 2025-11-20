Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie transformed from twink to twunk & gays are melting down

"On behalf of Kinky Boots on Tour, Justin Woody ("Onya Nurve") is no longer with the company. We are thrilled to share that Omari Collins ("Scarlett D. Von'Du") will step into the role of Lola. We wish Justin well, and we look forward to bringing Kinky Boots to theatres all across the country."

Out has also reached out to Nurve/Woody's PR team.

KinkyBootsMusical.com's page for cast members as of November 17, 2025. KinkyBootsMusical.com

Nurve/Woody was announced to play Lola in this production of Kinky Boots in July, just three months after being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

Nurve shared the news in a joyful Instagram post that reads:

"I am BEYOND excited and humbled to announce that I'll be joining the 2025 national tour of Kinky Boots the Musical, as Lola!!!!!!! @kinkybootsontour. Before RuPaul's Drag Race, I wanted to be Lola, and now I get to live out both of my dreams at the same damn time. Truly a full circle moment. So excited to continue to learn, grow, and take in every single thing this new chapter has to offer me. EVERYBODY SAY YEEEAAAAHHHHH!"

Omari Collins — otherwise known as Scarlett D. Von'Du — was originally cast in this production of Kinky Boots as Angel — which was evidenced by a social media post shared by Collins in November.

Collins wrote in an Instagram post, "THE BOOTS ARE BACK BABY!!!! I am officially hitting the road with @kinkybootsontour! Catch us in a city near you!!"

Following Nurve/Woody's departure, the actor will now step up to play the lead character.

It is still unclear what caused Nurve/Woody's departure, but reps for the musical production have indeed confirmed that Nurve is no longer attached to it.

For more information about the national tour of Kinky Boots, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.