YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Comes Out As Pansexual

"I never thought I'd be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way I do now," the content creator said in an emotional Instagram post.

Social media star Tana Mongeau is opening up about her sexuality.

In honor of Pride Month, the popular YouTube personality and content creator took to her Instagram account recently to share a message with her fans about how she identifies as pansexual.

"I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way I do now," Mongeau (who was previously in a relationship with actress and fellow pansexual celebrity Bella Thorne for two years from 2017-201) captioned a picture of her holding hands with Noah Cyrus. "I still struggle with it. I hate the boxes, I hate people telling me I’m straight or discrediting my relationship if I’m with a girl. But I’m proud to be not only a member, but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and I’m proud to say I will live my life based on loving people, not for their gender, but their soul."

She continued:

"Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, I personally don’t find a need to label it all. Love and sexuality is genderless to me and I’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that."

Mongeau also went on to urge people to vote Donald Trump out of office and voiced for her support for our trans brothers and sisters after the his administration revoked their healthcare protections.

"Also, fuck our president for his absolute inhumane ideals toward the LGBTQIA+ community and you better be voting his ass out with me," she said. "It hurts my heart to even be posting about Pride knowing that the rights of trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. I will use the way that angers me to fight for change. I LOVE ALL OF YOU LGBTQIA+ BABIES. EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE."

Congrats on living and speaking your truth, Tana! Welcome to the family!