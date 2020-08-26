Bella Thorne Made a Fortune on OnlyFans

The pansexual actress is breaking all sorts of OnlyFans records — and she's only had her account for a week!

Bella Thorne made an absolute killing during her first week on OnlyFans!

According to a recent feature from the Los Angeles Times, the pansexual actress and Assassination Nation star made a whopping $2 million from her OnlyFans subscriptions after being on the infamous content sharing website for less than a week! And if you think that's impressive, the first $1 million she made within the first 24 hours of creating her account!

Bella first announced that she made an OnlyFans in an exclusive post on Paper Magazine just last week, so considering how much she has already made, it's safe to say she is fastly becoming one of the website's most popular users. Other notable celebs on the platform (which is used by everyone from content creators, artists, and adult actors alike to share exclusives) include "WAP" rapper Cardi B and Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé. She charges $20 a month on her account, which gives subscribers an inside look at her life behind-the-scenes, reports Entertainment Weekly (and no, she doesn't post nudes).

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgment, and without being bullied online for being me," she told Paper mag about the reason for joining OnlyFans.

And what does Bella plan to do with her newfound millions? She's donating a sizeable chunk of the proceeds to charity, with the rest going to her production company, using her experience on the content sharing website as the basis for an upcoming film project with Tangerine director Sean Baker.

"It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently," Bella told the LA Times about the project, which is still in the very early stages of development. "What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?"

She continued:

"How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course."

