Former Disney Channel star Franek Skywalker teases the sexy content on his OnlyFans

Franek Skywalker is just one of the many celebrities that have joined OnlyFans in the last few years. Disney Channel fans may recognize Skywalker as a child star who portrayed Sebastian "Seba" on Do dzwonka, the Polish version of As the Bell Rings.
Shortly after his time on the family show, the star decided to focus his career on modeling and he began showing plenty of skin in his provocative pics online.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Skywalker finally joined OnlyFans and he started uploading sexy photos that fans are obsessed with.
"It's really classy stuff! It started with outtakes from my photoshoots. You couldn't post much without getting blocked and banned [on Instagram]. I started posting more racy stuff. I'm taking care of my followers," Skywalker tells PRIDE.
As of now, Skywalker is mainly focusing on spicy photos on his OnlyFans and hasn't posted too many steamy videos just yet. However, the star isn't completely ruling them out in the future.
"I don't know if I'm ready to do a full video. Sometimes I cringe watching myself! I'm not ready because I don't have the skill. I'm willing to try and do my best. If I'm getting any opportunities, I'm going to take them."
For anyone hoping to join OnlyFans in the future, the model has some key pieces of advice for aspiring influencers on the platform.
"First, do some research! It's important for them to have support from their families, if it's that important for them. I talked with my family before. I needed the support, but if you don't need it, just really think about what you're doing. It stays on the internet forever!"
Fans can follow Franek Skywalker on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.