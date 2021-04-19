People Think Zoë Kravitz Came Out & Is Dating Taylour Paige

In the words of Zoë herself, the two are "a thing."

Wait a minute...did Zoë Kravitz just come out?? And is she dating fellow actress Taylour Paige??? That's what some fans seem to think!

Over the weekend, the High Fidelity, Big Little Lies, and Fantastic Beasts star posted a super cute pic on her Instagram account where she can be seen hugging and getting close with the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zola actor.

"So...this is a thing," Zoë wrote in the caption of the snapshot, tagging Taylour and including the heart-eyes emoji.

But what does she mean by "a thing?"

Well, if you scroll through the comments on IG, many fans think "the thing" is Zoë's way of coming out and announcing her relationship with Taylour to the world.

"Please be a gay thing," one Instagram user commented.

"Lesbian Jesus we’ve prayed for this day," wrote another.

And people on Twitter also had a lot of thoughts too...

While she still has yet to explicitly elaborate on what her and Taylour's "thing" is exactly, we'll echo the thoughts of many fans by saying that whatever it is, we are 1,000,000 percent here for it!