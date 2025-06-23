Skip to content
Ezra Miller talks possible return to Hollywood after all those scandals

Or they could always just stay in the woods.

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller attends the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet at Forte Village Resort on June 22, 2025 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Rachel Kiley
Rachel KileyJune 23 2025 / 4:25 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator.

Is Ezra Miller planning a comeback?

The controversial actor has recently made appearances at both the Cannes Film Festival and the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, and now an interview that took place during the latter has people bracing for the worst.

Miller told Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale that they attended Cannes by request of filmmaker Lynne Ramsey. The two had previously worked together on 2011's We Need to Talk About Kevin — and now Miller says they may have a new project in the works.

"I'm working with her again," Miller said. "That will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together. I've been writing a lot because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me."

For those in need of a reminder, Miller has been in "solitude" following a slew of outrageous incidents throughout 2022 that included multiple arrests, restraining orders, an accusation of grooming and kidnapping, and downright bizarre behavior.

The actor released a statement claiming to be starting treatment for "complex mental health issues" that August, although cynics wondered whether it was just damage control ahead of Warner Bros. delayed 2023 release of The Flash.

Regardless, Miller has largely stayed out of the public eye following their last film. Now, they claim to have learned various lessons from the "crucible" they went through, including who their real friends are (which is allegedly why they attended Cannes at Ramsey's request, despite feeling as if "every rich genocidal freak" goes to the iconic film festival).

"When you work in this industry, you’ll find yourself in deep, deep relation with a lot of people who do not give a single fuck about you, or your well-being, at all," they told Lo Speciale Giornale. "And so — not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things that I did and a lot of things that happened in that time — but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss."

...sure.

