Evan Rachel Wood Gave Ex Marilyn Manson the Finger After Kanye West's Publicity Stunt

Evan Rachel Wood has thoughts on Kanye West’s little publicity stunt last week — which included bringing accused sexual predator Marilyn Manson (along with homophobic rapper DaBaby) onstage during a listening event for his Donda album — and she let her finger do the talking over the weekend during a live performance at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

The out actor performed a cover of the New Radicals' 1998 single “You Get What You Give” with her musical partner Zane Carney. “I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time,” she said before launching into a stirring cover of the song, which refers to Manson. Wood then raised a middle finger during the relevant lyric and received cheers from the crowd.

Wood first opened up about being sexually assaulted by a then-unnamed “significant other” in 2016. She’s an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual sault and even testified before Congress in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Acts across all 50 states. In February, Wood publicly named her alleged abuser. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” she added.

Wood is far from being alone in her accusations of Manson; at least 14 other women have accused the signer of sexual assault — all of which he denies.

Wood posted the video of her performance on Instagram with the caption, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up.” Wood also responded to Manson’s collaboration with West on the Donda album on her IG Story. “Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe,” she wrote.

According to sources speaking with People, West brought Mason on stage to stir controversy and get people talking about the album. “He knows that people are going to be upset and that there will be backlash,” the insider added. “He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn’t have been otherwise,” said the source.

Watch the video here.

