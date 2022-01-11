Ashnikko and Arlo Parks Are Girlfriends & We Can’t Help but Stan

There’s a new music couple to stan.

British singer Arlo Parks and American singer Ashnikko are dating, and based on their social media posts, seem madly in love with each other. We love to see love!!!

Ashnikko recently posted a picture of the two of them holding each other on Instagram, along with the caption "I’M SORRY BUT WE ARE STUPID DUM DUM HOT," and we couldn't agree more.

The two have been teasing their relationship online for several months now. Back in early November, Ashnikko tweeted “I am crushing so hard right now,” and “all day everyday I AM DISTRACTED” along with a ton of thirsty-as-hell emojis. Parks replied to the tweet saying, “Je suis folle de toi,” which is French for “I’m crazy about you.”

Then on December 26, Ashnikko tweeted that “my girlfriend is so hot I want to scream!!!!!!!!!!” Once again, Parks replied, with “hehehehehe” and a cute, smiling emoji with hearts. So it seems in the two months between those tweets, the crush grew into something much more.

Parks has also posted a picture of her and Ashnikko kissing in her social media posts recapping her year. In the post, she shared what she was thankful for last year, including her Grammy nominations, her album release, and “meeting my impossibly sweet partner.”

Ashnikko tweeted in May, “to clarify, I am pansexual and genderfluid, I just didn’t feel ready to tell the internet yet.” She’s been steadily releasing poppy songs like “Daisy,” and “Slumber Party,” which Out named one of the best sapphic bops of 2021.

Arlo Parks is a London-based singer who is bisexual, and recently was nominated for her first two Grammys. Parks is nominated in the Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album categories. Unfortunately, the Grammys have been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

Along with Kehlani and 070 Shake, this has to be one of our favorite new sapphic couples. Love really does keep winning, and so do we.