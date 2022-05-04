Lili Reinhart Calls Out Kim Kardashian for Extreme Met Gala Diet

Lili Reinhart had no kind words for Kim Kardashian after the reality star’s red carpet comments about starving herself to fit into a dress.

Kim K wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to Monday’s fashion-forward event, but she admitted that she didn’t quite fit into it when she initially tried it on.

“I had three weeks and I had to lose 16 pounds,” she told Vogue livestream host La La Anthony. “It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don’t think they believed I was going to do it, but I did it.”

She went on to detail her extreme diet and exercise plan during that time, while also claiming, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Reinhart, who has been open about struggling with disordered eating in the past, didn’t call Kim our by name when she posted an Instagram rant on Monday, but it wasn’t hard to put two and two together.

“So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels,” she wrote. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

The Riverdale star further blasted “the toxicity of this industry” and begged fans to “stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

Many applauded her willingness to speak out against something that perpetuates unhealthy standards and practices, while others reduced her comments to nothing more than a silly celebrity spat, prompting her to later post the following: