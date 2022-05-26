Anne Hathaway & Zendaya’s Chemistry in This Ad Has the Gays Screaming

A new short film doubling as an advertisement for Bulgari and starring Anne Hathaway and Zendaya dropped recently, and it’s one of the most sapphic things we’ve seen in a minute.

Now, a good ad might tell a story, but a great ad leaves just enough information out for people to fill in the blanks on their own — and spread it all over social media asking, what the heck is going on here?

That’s certainly what happened with the Paolo Sorrentino-directed “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, which starts off with its two fierce leading ladies smirking at one another as they enter a fancy mansion.

For the next two minutes, they lounge around the place, trying on jewels, shooting knowing glances at one another, dancing together, sharing a bed — you know, gal pal stuff — while taking turns narrating in that vague commercial way that very much comes across as two women embracing an adventurous future together.

In other words: it’s really, really gay.

The undertones, intentional or not, were not lost on viewers. Many took to Twitter to call out the sapphic vibes of it all.

Others had suggestions of feature length films they’d like to see based on this little short.

Yes. We would watch them all.