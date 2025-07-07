Hilary Duff went unnoticed when she and 'Lizzie McGuire' shared a flight

But it was Bailey’s “slutty little glasses” that really stole the show and the press tour got underway. The internet went into a frenzy when he wore a pair of tiny glasses in the trailer, and then he continued to rile everyone up by wearing different pairs during the press tour.

And he's using the thirsty hubbub for a great cause. The actor is — through his charitable foundation, The Shameless Fund — is collaborating with the brand Cubitts, which created the glasses for his character in the film, on a pair of "Shameless little glasses," the proceeds of which will go to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and organisations.

When the film premiered in London, Bailey even told Entertainment Tonight , "I'm thrilled that people are, they're having a hormonal explosion linked to optical supports. But I think, yeah, glasses can go a long way, so let's have the summer of slutty little glasses.”

A summer of slutty little glasses? We’re on board!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: (L-R) Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on June 16, 2025 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Bailey isn't the only sexy cast member who knows how to smize at the camera. Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, and Rupert Friend all know how to work their angles.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: (L-R) Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on June 16, 2025 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Is it our imagination or does it look liek Bailey and Friend want to devour each other?

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 17, 2025 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images The iconic "slutty little glasses" in all their glory!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Rupert Friend attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 17, 2025 in London, England. Kate Green/Getty Images The bisexuals are really winning with the palpable chemistry between Bailey and Johansson.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 17, 2025 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images Slutty glasses and a Friends fan? He really is the total package!

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 18: Jonathan Bailey attends the Berlin premiere of the movie "Jurassic World Rebirth" (Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt) at Zoo Palast on June 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Gerald Matzka/Getty Images We're starting to think Bailey should always wear glasses.

18 June 2025, Berlin: Jonathan Bailey comes to the Zoo Palast for the German premiere of the film "Jurassic World: Rebirth". Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images Who knew a photo of someone fully clothed could make you blush?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: (L-R) Jonathan Bailey and Ed Skrein attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage Just kiss already! Kidding, kidding...well, sort of.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: Jonathan Bailey is seen arriving to the premiere of "Jurassic World Rebirth" on June 23, 2025 in New York City. XNY/Star Max/GC Images We know gray sweatpants are the sluttiest item of clothing a man can wear, but we nominate whatever those gray suit pants are!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage Never mind, this is the one that's making us blush from head to toe. He's looking right at us!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Two people have never looked so good. Also, peep those pants again!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) Jonathan Bailey, Al Roker and Mahershala Ali attend a Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment special cast appearance for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH in New York on Tuesday, June 24. 2025 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Bailey and Ali looking so effortlessly cool.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend as The Cast of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Appear On SiriusXM's 'The Julia Cunningham Show' at JW Marriott Essex House on June 25, 2025 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM If you didn't already love Bailey, his wearing an Angels in America sweatshirt would seal the deal.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 29: (L-R) English actor Rupert Friend, American actress and singer Scarlett Johansson, English actor Jonathan Bailey and British filmmaker and director Gareth Edwards attend the premiere of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' on June 29, 2025 in Shanghai, China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images Bailey managed to make the "Kubrick stare" just as sexy as his little glasses.

English actor Jonathan Bailey poses for a photo session during a press conference to promote the film "Jurassic World: Rebirth" in Seoul on July 1, 2025. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images The man knows how to fill out a suit!

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 01: Actor Jonathan Bailey and director Gareth Edward attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" - Seoul press conference on July 01, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage He even manages to have chemistry with the director, Gareth Edward.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 01: Actors Rupert Friend, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" - Seoul press conference on July 01, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage We love to see Bailey's playful side!



SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 01: Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" - Seoul Premiere at the Time Square on July 01, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Could he be any cuter?