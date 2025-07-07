Hilary Duff went unnoticed when she and 'Lizzie McGuire' shared a flight

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show on an airplane and wondered if one of its stars might be on the same flight?
That's exactly what happened for one adorably oblivious young girl on a recent flight to Montana. Over the weekend, musician Matthew Koma, posted an Instagram video showing a small child sitting in front of him and his family on an aircraft watching an episode of the popular 2000s Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire.
a child watching Lizzie McGuire
@hilaryduff/Instagram
As any millennial knows, Lizzie McGuire starred Hilary Duff — who also happens to be Koma's wife. He panned the camera to the seat next to him, and, sure enough, there she was, all smiles.
Duff reposted the video to her own account a little while later, writing, "Cute girl in front of me just watchin some Lizzie - not a clue I was sitting behind her."
Hilary Duff on a plane
@hilaryduff/Instagram
It's unclear whether Duff ever made her presence known to the girl and her family, or if it remained a mystery. PRIDE has reached out to the actress via her publicist for more information.
Despite coming to an end in 2004 after just two seasons (and a movie), there's no denying the impact Lizzie McGuire had. A revival series was considered a few years back, but was ultimately shelved over "creative differences."
Allegedly, those "creative differences" included things Disney decided made the show no longer fall under the category of "family friendly," such as Lizzie acknowledging having had sex outside of marriage and having a gay roommate.
Fans are still holding out hope we might see a more mature Lizzie & friends grace our screens one day, but finding out its star is casually chilling behind you while you catch up on the original run seems like a pretty good consolation prize.