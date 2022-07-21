Elvira Expertly Trolled Christian Walker And Twitter Is Cackling

Mistress of the Dark? More Like Mistress of the Shade.

If you ever doubted queer icon Elvira could throw some god-tier shade, then prepare to be a believer. Her recent verbal smackdown of right-wing troll Christian Walker was so sweet.

It all started with a “Lunch Table” meme posted by Twitter user @CenterLeftyPOV asking “Which table are you eating at?” This is a more difficult decision than you may think as each table has one icon like Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, or Lady Gaga, but one to two nightmares like Michael Myers, Ron Desantis, or Marjorie Taylor Greene. Or in the case of Elvira and Mariah Carey’s table, Walker.

The meme made its way around Twitter and caught the eye of Elvira herself who felt compelled to weigh in. Posting a gorgeous photo of herself with Mariah Carey she captioned the photo. “You can’t sit with us.”

But that’s not all, she went on to make it very clear exactly who she was referring to. “Especially @ChristianWalk1r,” she wrote and punctuated it with a vomit emoji. And tagged him directly. Ouch.

Needless to say, Twitter had thoughts, and they were unquestionably team Elvira.

This is the first time I’ve seen shade burn… pic.twitter.com/UMFkYbyGbd — JudgeYouHarshly (He/Him/His) (@JudgeYouHarshly) July 19, 2022

Exactly! The mistress of the dark said what she said pic.twitter.com/JJtcAYNUUp — Cool girl! (@Tea_witdre) July 19, 2022

you two reading christian walker to his face would add 5 years to my life expectancy — marge (@marginallymasc) July 19, 2022

I LOVE MESS Elvira is a real one — Discourse Enjoyer (@CenterLeftyPOV) July 19, 2022

