35 of the funniest drag queen names

Besides the heels, the makeup, and the ability to slay on stage, drag queens are mostly known for their humor. No one wants to see a drag queen that isn’t in some way funny, and they have to be able to make you smile (that's, like, half of drag).
The 30 queens on this list deserve some extra love because their names will immediately make you laugh (and then in some cases, cringe). So here they are: 30 funny (and punny) names of queens currently in the drag scene.
This New York City-based queen originally hailed from New Jersey and started to drag while she was working as an All-Star cheerleading coach & choreographer. She prides herself on being a performer and a bit of a comedy queen. And her name, well it kind of says it all.
What a ballsy choice a drag name! Tess Tickle hails from North East UK! Not only is she an incredible entertainer but a powerful activist, who once took down a homophobic mayor over his comments on queer and trans folks. Talk about balls.
When this queen calls a 'meating,' attendance is mandatory! Hailing from Los Angeles Amanda made a huge impression in her time on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She is the ultimate glow-up queen, who not only crushed the haters' (some of them in her cast) commentary on her painting skills, but also proudly came out as a trans woman. We stan.
Do you want tea or coffee? Both please! This hilarious and talented UK queen first burst onto the world stage in season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. She returned for Drag Race UK vs the World season two where she snatched the crown.
This New York City-based queen originally hails from Ohio. Before becoming a drag artist she studied stage management and arts administration at Otterbein University, planning to just do a little drag on the side. But then her drag career took off!
This fierce bearded queen hails from the great white north aka Regina, SK, Canada. She calls herself a proud club kid, drag nun, artist, and bear.
Terra Hymen
NYC-based queen Terra Hymen has a name you won't soon forget! And this storytelling queen isn't afraid to be raw and vulnerable on stage. "It is my natural state to always be honest. I would rather let people know about the shitty things from my past, because without that I wouldn’t be who I am," she told OnPoint.
Don't get the name? Say it out loud a few times and it will come to you. (Not in public or in front of your boss/mom/spiritual leader.) This Melbourne, Australia -based queen knows how to turn a lewk and is a self-described "purveyor of the sisterly arts."
Not to be confused with the Austin Powers character played by Gwyneth Paltrow, the real-life Dixie Normous is known for her drag cabaret experiences and musical theater background. She’s a UK-based queen who travels the UK, and we hope she makes her way stateside soon enough.
Miss Salina EsTitties made her debut on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she knows how to werk! She’s funny, entertaining, and there’s no denying her enigmatic personality. Don’t underestimate her, either. After some critiques on the show, EsTitties clapped back to Ross Matthews, saying, “You can eat my ass,” and doubling down with, “What the fuck does he know about fashion?”
Betty Bitchslap is a Copenhagen based drag queen who stole our hearts on the Paramount+ singing competition, Queen of the Universe. She may have gotten eliminated in the first episode, which added some irony to her, “This Bitchslap is gonna feel so good!” quote.
Sigourney Beaver
Sigourney Beaver is a self-described AFAB drag queen, or, as she likes to put it, “a female impersonator impersonator” who arrived on the scene in season 4 of The Boulet Brothers Dragula. She comes from a burlesque background and incorporates this into her art, and her style is known for her piercing white eyes and sky high hair.
Hands down the funniest drag queen I’ve ever heard, Karen from Finance is an Australian queen who really incorporates her drag name into her routine. Karen’s "resume" on her website reads:
"Karen from Finance is the premiere 'corporate' queen of Melbourne, Australia. She lives alone with her budgie 'Dantè' and enjoys tax time, office-based bonding activities, and invoice archiving.
After being made redundant from the accounts team at a small pie wholesaler in Geelong, Karen from Finance has since moved to the big smoke to become a real team player here in Melbourne. Make her feel welcome! CC her in on an email. Heck, BCC her if you must! Karen from Finance will always Reply To All. Specialising in BAS statements, Payroll Systems, and Accounts Payable, Karen from Finance takes her role in your office very seriously. She will not leave a Manilla folder unturned. Board meeting? No worries! Karen has your minutes taken! The office fridge will never run out of milk, not with Karen from Finance around. Karen celebrates her New Years on July 1st each year, and isn't shy of the odd Friday night after-work drink with the ladies. Her weaknesses include the ATO, Revolver, cute temps from the Agency and conjoined paper clips. So long as you don't pinch her stapler without asking, Karen from Finance really is a good time gal. Take your chats further than the water cooler and buy her a stiff drink. You never know - she could be the one to help you out with your next promotion!!"
You have to support your queens who are pro-choice! This queen is not only a clubkid and performer, but she’s also a full-time cosmetology student. You can check out all of the innovative drag accessories she’s creating right here.
Clever, witty, and political, all in a single name! Definitely one of my favorite names on the list. In just one short year, Frieda has skyrocketed through the drag scene. She’s been featured in Vogue, The Guardian, MTV, Gay Times and has worked with Charli XCX. She also hosted the Gay Times Honours with Jinkx Monsoon.
Say it slowly out loud in case you don’t get it the first time. A. Very. Good. Lay. This Rhode Island queen serves body-ody-ody and humor. You can often see her perform at EGO in Providence.
Anne Fetamine
Instagram
Who doesn’t love a little drug and drag humor? This New England queen hails from Providence as well. Her drag definitely falls more on the punk rock, alternative side of the spectrum, as opposed to fishy realness.
This queen not only serves you looks, she serves you brunch. The most important gay meal of the day! Eggz is a NYC queen who used to host Kayvon Zand’s Metropolis, a club-kid party thrown at Webster Hall every Saturday. (That was until Webster Hall shut down at the end of last year.)
Her name is terrible, I know. And for the love of God don’t talk about her on the subway...or in front of kids...or just...ever. Her social media is equally crass and hilarious. This drag queen is always on brand.
Annie B. Frank is Providence’s (and perhaps the world's) premiere Jewish drag queen. Is her name offensive? Absolutely. Is it funny as all hell? Yes it is. She hosts at EGO in providence nearly every week, serving you nothing but the campiest of camp.
Phallic Cunt
Sometimes being crass and blunt pays off. Phallic Cunt is one of those queens whose name is so out there, but it works for her. She is always out and about in NYC, hosting various parties with Drag Race alum. She’s also a model for Zandwagon, and has done a number of photo shoots with Mike Ruiz (who you probably remember from RuPaul’s Drag Race).
The first time I heard this queen’s name, I couldn’t stop laughing. Honestly, I have no idea why it’s so funny, but it really is. Meatball was a competitor on season 1 of the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, a drag competition show that caters to more alternative and goth drag queens. She also hosts a mini-web series she does with Hornet called Welcome to Meatball Land.
This NYC queen is giving you some Alice in Wonderland drag realness. She’s been hosting "Turnt Wednesday" at the Ritz in Manhattan for just over two years now. The show has literally dozens of Drag Race and Dragula queens both before and after they were competitors on the shows.
No, she is neither a sham nor a sparkling beverage. She is, however, a Boston queen whose lewks can kill. Sham is another one of the queens on the list who is more gender-bending, seldom seen without a full beard. Her lewks are usually punk, alternative, and crafty AF.
Equal parts gross and cheeky, Lucy Stoole is a Chicago queen whose name is always bound to get a smile from you. At this point, Lucy is Chicago royalty, with everyone in Chicago recognizing her as mother figure and staple in the drag scene.
Sarah Palegic
Sarah is a paraplegic lady queen who’s a matriarch in both the Boston and Providence drag scenes. In her profile on OUT, Sarah discusses what it’s like being a cisgender woman who is also paraplegic. She also talks about how she gets catfished by men with disability fetishes, what it’s like being patronized in the club, and how drag has transformed her life since her accident.
This iconic New York queen serves green goddess for days on end. She has been in the drag scene for a while, starting her career in 1991 when she debuted the Hedda Lettuce character on the Manhattan cable TV show The Brenda and Glennda Show. Since then, she has been on a number of other TV series, including Sex and the City, Project Runway, Ugly Betty, and The Tyra Banks Show.
Just some light incarceration humor for you. This queen turns lewks night after night, performing all around Boston. She is known for always having a Four Loko in one hand, no matter where she is or what time it is. In fact, she has also been dubbed the "Four Loko Queen!"
I mean, show me a gay man who doesn’t. Am I right? From goth to glamour, this queen can serve you any type of lewk. She really is a versatile queen, despite likely being a bottom (if her drag name is based in reality).
I didn’t want to include any queens who had been on Drag Race, but Sharon Needles is not only punny, it also fits her dark, gothic drag aesthetic perfectly. Sharon was the winner of the fourth season of Drag Race, yet weirdly enough, the show hasn’t had any horror or goth queens on the show since her, despite the fact she absolutely slayed the competition.