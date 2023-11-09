23 Common Phrases That Sound Dirty But Aren't

23 Common Phrases That Sound Inexplicably Dirty
Okay, maybe our minds are just in the gutter, but don't some common phrases just sound... like, particularly weird or lewd to you? We think so, and here are 23 popular phrases that seem a little too sexy for our tastes.
"That teabag was better the second time around."
Tea is always good, but sometimes all of the flavor sucks out of the first steep. It's always exciting when you get another round.
"Want a bone?"
Pronounced GIF or JIF?
Get your mind out of the gutter, we're talking about dogs!
"That pearl necklace looks good on you."
It's a fashion choice, after all.
"My favorite animal is definitely the beaver."
Hungry Snack GIF by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance - Find & Share on GIPHYGiphy
Beavers are super cute animals! They also happen to be the nickname for a certain lady part, so try not to get them confused!
"Did you try blowing on it?"
Your coffee, your tea, anything that's just too hot. Give it a good blow and let it cool off before you try to drink it again.
“Beat around the bush.”
It means talking around something without ever getting to the point — but we know what you were thinking.
“Low hanging fruit.”
Calling something low hanging fruit just means its easily attainable or persuaded, but it conjures quite the visual.
"Easy does it."
When you tell someone "easy does it" you're warning them to take their time or be careful ... but also.... well, you know.
Okay, let's hit the sack.
When its time to hit the sack it means its time to go to bed... for sleep.
“That’s a mouthful.”
You may say this to your friend who has a busy mouth, as in they have a whole lot to say. What did you think we meant?
“A snowball effect.”
When something increases and grows rapidly at an increasing rate, thats called a snowball effect. We'll just leave that there.
“Different strokes for different folks.”
This just means different things can appeal to different people. But also... yeah, let's just move on, shall we?
"Speak softly, but carry a big stick."
This phrase is attributed to Teddy Roosevelt's diplomatic policy. But honestly, it sounds like a dick joke.
"Ride him, cowboy!"
From here on out, can we all agree that "riding" someone or something is just... really dirty? Like, collectively, I think we can agree on that part. It sounds so nasty.
Photo: Misael Nevarez (Unsplash)
"Coming in like gangbusters."
Yikes. I guess this is supposed to mean that someone is rushing into a place and disturbing things, but that connection is lost on us. Well, good luck to that gang coming in and busting things, either way.
Photo: Jake Barford (Unsplash)
"Drag me."
We'll admit, this isn't the dirtiest sounding of the bunch. But getting dragged around does still sound somewhat naughty in the right context.
Photo: Ben White (Unsplash)
"When in Rome, do as the Romans do."
Seeing how the Roman emperors were pretty sexually active, that might be a lot of "doing" on our part if we follow through on this phrase.
Photo: Ivan Bertona (Unsplash)