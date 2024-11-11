Kyle Richards reveals she talked to her daughters about her evolving sexuality: ‘I was terrified’

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were shocked when star Kyle Richards announced she was splitting from long-time husband Mauricio Umansky. This was followed by speculation, spurred on by both Richards and country singer Morgan Wade ( that music video , I mean, come on) and what fans felt they witnessed on the show (the chemistry, I mean, come on) that the two were dating .

That season also saw Richards teaching the ladies how to scissor and, when asked by Andy Cohen during the season 13 reunion if she could see herself with a woman, Richards remained vague, saying only that she was “evolving” and “changing.”

With season 14 on the horizon, Richards is opening up a bit more at last. In an interview with Page Six , the reality star admitted that she was “terrified” to have a “difficult” conversation with her daughter about her evolving sexuality.

“It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could,” she explained. “There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself.”

For Richards, the very idea of being anything less than straight was previously beyond her imagination.

“I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated,” she says of her mental state before turning to her kids.

“And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends.”