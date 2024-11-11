Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Kyle Richards reveals she talked to her daughters about her evolving sexuality: ‘I was terrified’

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade
David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is finally opening up about her connection with Morgan Wade and how her daughters responded.

rachiepants

Fans ofThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were shocked when star Kyle Richards announced she was splitting from long-time husband Mauricio Umansky. This was followed by speculation, spurred on by both Richards and country singer Morgan Wade (that music video, I mean, come on) and what fans felt they witnessed on the show (the chemistry, I mean, come on) that the two were dating.

That season also saw Richards teaching the ladies how to scissor and, when asked by Andy Cohen during the season 13 reunion if she could see herself with a woman, Richards remained vague, saying only that she was “evolving” and “changing.”

With season 14 on the horizon, Richards is opening up a bit more at last. In an interview withPage Six, the reality star admitted that she was “terrified” to have a “difficult” conversation with her daughter about her evolving sexuality.

“It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could,” she explained. “There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself.”

For Richards, the very idea of being anything less than straight was previously beyond her imagination.

“I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated,” she says of her mental state before turning to her kids.

“And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends.”

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Richards’s greatest fear was that her daughters would be hurt or rejected, but instead, she says they immediately embraced her now more fluid sexuality. “Having that conversation, their reaction and response to me, I thought, ‘Wow, I mean, I’m just so impressed by these four women in front of me,’” she said. “And I thought, ‘Maybe, just maybe, I did do a good job’ — because that was my most proud moment as a mom, just seeing how they all reacted.”

As for her relationship with Wade, Richards says the two no longer spend the kind of time together that they did previously, saying reality TV took its toll on their dynamic. “I think she just didn’t want any part of anything to do with my role [on] reality television and all that came with it,” adding. “The paparazzi and all that was very overwhelming.” Notably, Wade scrubbed her social media of Richards in February.

We certainly wish Richards nothing but love — Sapphic or otherwise — but let's be honest, we totally want to claim this Real Housewife as one of our own.

ComingOutTVLesbianEntertainmentCelebrities
andy cohencoming outfluid sexualitykyle richardsmauricio umanskymorgan wadereal housewives of beverly hillsrhobh
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio