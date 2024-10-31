10 celebrities who have dished on SCISSORING — go on, we're listening​

Kathy Hutchins; Featureflash Photo Agency; lev radon/Shutterstock
Scissoring seems to be in the ether lately. From Drew Barrymore referencing it on her daytime talk show to comedians weighing in on the age-old debate of whether it’s something lesbians actually do, people are talking about the lesbian sex act.
Despite all of the discussion, we suspect people will continue to argue about whether or not scissoring is really a thing until the end of time. And it turns out talking about mythic scissoring isn’t a new development — or something that only queer people discuss — because even your fave celebrities have been talking about it for years!
1. Drew Barrymore
lev radin/Shutterstock
What started as a chat about chopped sandwiches on The Drew Barrymore Show turned into a confession when the talk show host accidentally said, “Scissoring your food — I’m here for that.” She caught her slip of the tongue and said, “Not in that way,” before rethinking her position, “Maybe I did mean it in that way.”
2. Catherine McCafferty and Jordan Myrick
@catherine_mccaff
The rumors AREN’T true… right? #wlw #funnyvideo #funny #bedroom #dating #datenight #single #couple #lgbtq
Comedian Jordan Myrick joined Catherine McCafferty on her show Pretty Gay, where the two jokingly tried to settle the debate about whether or not lesbians actually scissor.
"People are also spreading rumors that lesbians don't scissor, which I don't understand," McCafferty said. "I'm like, that's not true."
"It's literally all I do," Myrick replied in her deadpan style. Then, after bemoaning lesbians denying that scissoring is real, she said, "I'm like, 'Then what are you doing?'"
4. Kyle Richards
Back in January 2024, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got extra real when Kyle Richards — who was dealing with rumors that she was having an affair with a woman — demonstrated scissoring with co-star Dorit Kemsley.
"When I was in Cabo with my friends a question came up about scissoring," Kyle said to the group during a conversation about whether any of them would date a woman. When the Housewives looked confused, Richards decided to take matters into her own hands, "Here Dorit, should we show them?"
5. Carmen Electra
At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, Carmen Electra introduced herself to Kyle Richards and told the RHOBH star that she “doesn’t miss a show." When Richards suggested that she should join the popular reality TV series, Electra immediately responded, "I will scissor you!"
6. Anthony Bowens
Ok, so when our wrestler Anthony Bowens’ says his catchphrase, “Scissor me, Daddy Ass,” it’s a play on words, not actually talking about the fabled lesbian sex act, but considering he makes the scissoring hand gesture, we’re going to count it!
7. Alton Brown
Food Network host Alton Brown is clearly a huge fan of Anthony Bowens because, in 2022, he posted a photo of himself with his pal comedian Lucky Yates, showing them both making the wrestler's signature scissoring hand gesture in celebration of National Scissoring Day.
8. Cameron Esposito
In 2015, for her show Ask a Lesbian, Cameron Esposito was asked to answer the age-old question, “Is scissoring actually a thing?” To which she jokingly replied, “Well, my view is no, although I’ve been debated on this like a lesbian or two, but I just think it exists in pornography.”
10. Madison Beer and Harriet Rose
@kissfmuk
"Scissoring is NOT what you think it is" ✂️ Meet your new sex ed teachers: @Harriet Rose 🏳️🌈 and @madison ✨ #madisonbeer #madisonbeervideos #sayitorshotit #lesbian
Queer singers Madison Beer and Harriet Rose attempted to demystify the storied sex act by demonstrating the difference between scissoring and tribbing on an episode of KISS FM’s “Say it or Shot it” YouTube show.
"When I came out as bi I think I got asked if scissoring is real about 700 times," Beer said, before Rose replied that "scissoring is not what you think it is." Then, getting heated, Rose dove into her demonstration, "I have to actually clear this up because it pisses me off."