Stormy Daniels Comes Out as Bisexual in Fiery Twitter Argument

The adult film star who was alleged to have been paid hush money for an affair with Donald Trump has confirmed her sexual identity.

When adult film star Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) first became a household name due to her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the $130,000 in hush money his attorney Michael Cohen paid out to her, it wasn’t clear that she would become an arbiter of slut-shaming and consent on Twitter, but that’s exactly what came to pass in the months following her initial infamy. Now, in a bizarre Twitter thread that started with a nasty back-and-forth between Fox News’ Tomi Lahren and Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti about Trump serving fast food to athletes at the White House, Daniels has confirmed that she is bisexual while also shutting down a slut-shamer.

The thread began yesterday when Lahren, a Trump acolyte, took a swipe at those slamming him for bragging about serving McDonald's and Wendy’s burgers to elite athletes this week.

“Some are criticizing Trump for eating/serving fast food at the WH. The man is 72-years-old and healthy! Jealous?” Lahren wrote, which prompted a response from Avenatti about Trump’s physical condition.

They traded gibes in several tweets before Lahren dragged Daniels into the feud.

I’ve gotta hand it to ya, you’ve been an MVP for @realDonaldTrump and we hope you continue! Every time you open your mouth or drag the porn star on TV with you, we add another vote for Trump 2020! https://t.co/44YxcsmIUS — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 16, 2019

When one Twitter user responded to Lahren's pulling Daniels into the argument by writing, "I'd pay good money to see Stormy Daniels beat the shit out of Tomi Lahren," Daniels jumped in with one of her signature salty responses that also revealed something about her sexual identity.

I'd enjoy using my fists on her...take that how you will. *wink wink* Besides she won't be able to spew her nonsense with her mouth full. https://t.co/SI7ngI5j0S — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 16, 2019

When a Twitter user jumped in and questioned if Daniels was a lesbian, she clarified that she is bisexual.

So now your lesbian? Besides she'd never. You're out of her league girl — Boro Park (@BoroPark85) January 16, 2019

Nope...I like to fuck men and women. It's called bisexual. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 16, 2019

The user then attempted to slut-shame Daniels, who shut it down with a pointed response.

Hard to believe any women would want to lick your privates. Disgusting — Boro Park (@BoroPark85) January 17, 2019