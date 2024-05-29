Scroll To Top
Even JK Rowling's loved ones 'begged' her not to spread her disgusting anti-trans views

Author JK Rowling shares her transphobic views in a new essay collection
landmarkmedia/Shutterstock

She should have listened to them!

Can you imagine being so transphobic that even your own loved ones tells you to knock it off?

Well, that’s exactly what happened to JK Rowling, who was once known for writing the beloved Harry Potter series but now mostly makes headlines for her deeply problematic views on trans women.

In recent years, Rowling has seemingly devoted her life to being a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), frequently spouting conservative rhetoric about the trans community and claiming that trans women “are not women.” She has used her giant social media platform to mock trans people, misgender people, and criticize gender-neutral bathrooms.

Now, Rowling has written a new essay — part of The Women Who Wouldn’t Say Wheesht essay collection — about initially keeping her views on the trans community quiet “because people around me, including some I love, were begging me not to speak,” The Independent reports.

“So I watched from the sidelines as women with everything to lose rallied, in Scotland and across the UK, to defend their rights. My guilt that I wasn’t standing with them was with me daily, like a chronic pain,” she writes in the essay.

She continues, “I believe we’re witnessing the greatest assault of my lifetime on the rights our foremothers thought they’d guaranteed for all women. Ultimately, I spoke up because I’d have felt ashamed for the rest of my days if I hadn’t. If I feel any regret at all, it’s that I didn’t speak far sooner.”

The book, being released on May 30, features 30 essays from “women who risked their job, reputation, even the bonds of family and friendship, to make their voices heard” and are on “the frontline of the battle for women’s rights.” It includes essays from women who disagree with the Scottish government’s gender reform plans, so not only is Rowling one of the contributors but anti-trans politicians MP Joanna Cherry and MSP Ash Regan also wrote essays.

Rowling started spreading her digesting views on trans people back in 2019 when she publicly supported Maya Forstater, who was embroiled in a legal battle with her former employer after being fired for a series of tweets she wrote about her “gender critical” views.

Since then, she’s been critical of gender-neutral terms like “people who menstruate,” written on X that she’d prefer to go to jail than use a person’s current pronouns, argued for the importance of “biological sex,” and opposed Scotland’s hate crime bill that made it an offense to be abusive toward a transgender person.

Rowling has faced fierce backlash for her opinion, including from Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have both condemned her repugnant comments on the trans community.

While Rowling doesn’t seem like she has any plans to stop spewing anti-trans hate, at least her family knows she’s in the wrong. Now, if only Rowling herself would wake up to that fact!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

