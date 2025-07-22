WNBA's Breanna Stewart defends 'Harry Potter' shoe collab despite JK Rowling's anti-trans views

When most players were focused on competing in the WNBA All-Star Game or partying with the StudBudz on their viral 72-hour livestream, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was busy releasing controversial new Harry Potter-themed sneakers.

Stewart has been partnering with Puma on her signature “Stewie” line of basketball shoes for the past few years, but the Stewie 4s are once again being met with pushback from fans confused as to why a queer basketball star would release Harry Potter sneakers amid author J.K. Rowling’s increased anti-trans rhetoric and decision to use her personal fortune to fund anti-trans causes, Them reports.

This is not the first time the Liberty power forward has gotten backlash from fans for aligning herself with Rowling. Last year’s “Stewie 3s” included a pair featuring Harry Potter symbols, which were released just weeks after Rowling publicly accused Olympic boxer Imane Khelif of being trans and cyberbullied the gold medal winner alongside right-wing bigots like Elon Musk.

Despite the fan response, Stewart released her Stewie 4s to coincide with this past weekend’s All-Star Game. This year, she added another Harry Potter version of the sneakers featuring Hedwig and Nagini. The $130 sneakers were accompanied by a complete collection of Harry Potter athleisure wear from Puma, and while the clothing doesn’t bear her name, Stewart is pictured in the promotional photos. It’s unknown what portion of the profits Rowling will receive because the sneakers and clothing line are officially licensed, but in an interview with The Next , Stewart admitted that she understands she is putting money in Rowling’s pockets, which undermines her support of the trans community. “How can I have a world where I can do both, where I can talk about my shoes of Hedwig and [Nagini], but also continuing to actively show support in the transgender community and making it so these shoes are a direct reflection of that, to counterbalance everything that J.K. Rowling has done and said,” Stewart said. “Because there should be a platform where people from all communities, LGBTQ+, transgender communities, can also love Harry Potter and stick up against J.K. Rowling and her peers.”