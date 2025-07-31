 
Jinkx Monsoon expertly dragging JK Rowling is the best thing you'll watch all day

Jinkx Monsoon and Ziwe make a powerful combo when it comes to taking down transphobes!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ariel Messman-Rucker
July 31 2025
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
We already knew Jinkx Monsoon is a certified drag superstar and powerhouse thespian, but we had no idea she is so talented at cutting transphobes to the core.

In a clip released ahead of Jinkx going on Ziwe tonight, the Drag Race alum dragged Harry Potter author and known anti-trans bigot JK Rowling, and the results are delicious.

Jinkx, who played Matron “Mama” Morton in the Broadway musical Chicago, was asked by Ziwe if Rowling would “make a good Roxie Heart,” to which she answered, “JK, who is he? JK Rowling?”

“He’s a she,” Ziwe deadpans.

“Oh dear, that’s is not a feminist name in the slightest,” Jinkx says with a comical tipsy drawl. “You know, I know that oftentimes, female authors use initials so that people assume it’s a male writer.”

This is an especially hilarious and cutting remark considering that not only is JK Rowling an intentionally masculine pen name for someone named Joanne Kathleen, but the outspoken TERF who has gleefully announced that she’s funneling her obscene wealth into stripping trans women of their rights, also writes a series of mystery novels under the name Robert Galbraith.

She continued, cleverly pointing out Rowling’s hypocrisy in a way only Jinkx could.

“So I have to presume that JK Rowling was unsatisfied with the way that the world saw her, and then she transitioned herself into a new personality so that the world would perceive her the way she wanted to be perceived,” she said.

“Gagging,” Ziwe responds with a giant smile.

And Jinkx knew she ate with that if her devious cackle at the end is anything to go by. Now, we really can’t wait to catch the full episode!

