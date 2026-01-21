7 sexiest gay vampire movies and TV shows ever made, and where to watch them

There are some truly great — and sexy — sapphic vampire movies out there, but when it comes to gay creatures of the night, the pickings are pretty slim.
You’d think with how hot everyone was for Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the original Interview with the Vampire, that the market would have been flooded with steamy gay vampire stories, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
But fear not, because we have scoured the internet to find the hottest and gayest vampire movies and television shows around. From hot prestige TV shows to low-budget movies featuring shirtless young gay guys, there is plenty for you to sink your teeth into!
Interview with the Vampire (2022)3. Louis and Lestat float in carnal bliss in 'Interview with the Vampire'
AMC
While the Interview with the Vampire movie may have felt homoerotic, the AMC TV series gives gay fans everything they’ve been hoping for since Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise took over our collective imaginations in the ‘90s. Lestat and Louis’ chemistry is unmatched, and the sex scenes are so hot they’ll make your toes curl. In fact, it’s so hot we even ranked all of the steamiest sex scenes from the show!
Where to watch: Netflix
Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)
Castlevania: Nocturne
Netflix
Castlevania: Nocturne is a direct sequel to Netflix’s popular animated series Castlevania and features a unique and steamy relationship between the monk Mizrak, who fights against vampires, and a powerful vampire named Orlox. The show may be animated, but it doesn’t skimp on hot moments between the two muscular men.
Where to watch: Netflix
Vampire Boys (2010)
Vampire Boys
Sterling Entertainment
In Vampire Boys, a group of hunky and very muscular gay vamps are desperately looking for the fresh-blooded victims that can be turned into their eternal mate so they can live forever. You know any movie where the vampires are young, gay, and can’t keep their shirts on — even in the movie poster — is going to be a good time.
Where to watch: Tubi
EZRA (2022)
EZRA
OUTtv
OUTtv’s series EZRA follows a 500-year-old gay vampire who has longed to be amongst the living, so he enters the modern world by becoming a psychology student, where he starts a romance with a human named Ian. Not only is the show populated by hot people, but the characters are fun, and the plot is witty. Too bad we only got 10 episodes!
Where to watch: OUTtv
What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
What We Do in the Shadows
FX
Based on the hilarious mockumentary of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is not only one of the funniest and gayest shows out there, but it’s full of queer characters. Guillermo is gay and comes out to his family on the show, and three of the main vamps, Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor, have slept with men and women. Plus, any show that uses the iconic line “Gay is in. Gay is hot. I want some gay. Gay it’s gonna be,” has our vote!
Where to watch: Hulu
The Lair (2007)
The Lair
Here Media
The Lair, a series set in a gay sex club run by vampires who used it to attract hunky young men to feed from, did not shy away from nudity and gay sex scenes. The campy soap-opera-style show may have come out in 2007, but it showed more gay sex on screen than many modern shows. The show’s plot centers on gay journalist Thorn, who is investigating a string of murders when he’s spotted at the club by Damien, a centuries-old vampire who thinks Thorn looks exactly like the man who turned him into a vampire.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Vampires: Brighter in Darkness (2011)
Vampires: Brighter in Darkness
Witchward Productions
Ok, so this one might be super low budget, but if you want to see hot gay vampire sex and men in shower scenes, then this is the movie for you. Vampires: Brighter in Darkness follows wide-eyed Toby, who is accidentally set up on a blind date with a 1,500-year-old vampire by his sister.
Where to watch: Plex