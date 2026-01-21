7 sexiest gay vampire movies and TV shows ever made, and where to watch them

The statement ends with them saying, "As a production, we unequivocally condemn bullying in all its forms and remain committed to fostering a respectful, supportive environment for everyone involved. We are incredibly excited to welcome our incoming Broadway cast, and we cannot wait to see them take to the stage."





@dylanmulvaney OH MY GOD @SIX on Broadway #anneboleyn #six

Shortly after the new batch of queens — the cast is a reimagining of the six wives of King Henry VIII as a girl group — was announced last week, Mulvaney became a target for criticism, and people questioned her ability to perform on Broadway. She faced the criticism head-on and uploaded a TikTok earlier this week, responding to the negative comments she's received just before her first day of rehearsals.

@dylanmulvaney DAY 1408 - first rehearsal @SIX on Broadway

In the video, she talked about how she's always been a "cringe theatre kid" and that this has been a lifelong dream for her. Mulvaney acknowledged the positive messages she's received as well as the "not so lovely messages, questioning my ability or just hating in general."

"Being a trans person in 2026, when this world is working against us in what feels like every way... for me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character's role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that's a miracle," she said in the video. "So, miracles are possible, and I know I have a lot of privilege working for me, and I have this platform, which no doubt helped me get here, but sometimes we have to take a different route to get where we're supposed to go in life. So, if I had to go viral and find myself in a far-right media firestorm and spend many years and many tears wondering why that was happening... I would do it all over again if it meant that I got to be on stage."

She says towards the end of the video, "If there are any queer or trans kids watching, I just want you to know that you can literally do anything. Maybe that's theatre. Maybe it's something different. But do not let anyone take away what brings you joy, and you might have to fight really hard for it, or go around the long way, but it is so worth it. And it might not feel like it, but there are so many people cheering you on, and I am one of them."

In 2025, Mulvaney starred in an autobiographical one-woman show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, on an off-Broadway stage.