7 romantic gay military movies to watch after 'Boots' & where to stream them

Have you binged Boots yet? The Netflix series, which follows a young closeted man joining the military in search of identity during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era, is a bona fide hit. But it’s so bingeable, it’s understandable if you burned through it in just a weekend. And it’s totally relatable if it left you craving more men loving men in uniform. Us, too. Which is why we put together a list of romantic (if sometimes heartbreaking) gay movies set in the military.
From sweeping period romances and queer men finding clandestine connections in the armed forces to biographical tales, these stories will sweep you up in their love stories.
Firebird
This Cold War–set drama is based on the real-life experiences of Sergey Fetisov, a Soviet Air Force soldier who recounted his story in the memoir The Story of Roman. The film follows Sergey (Tom Prior), a young airman who falls in love with a fighter pilot named Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii). The two strike up a forbidden romance despite their love being punishable by death.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Yossi and Jagger
This Israeli film follows another true story — that of a commander named Yossi (Ohad Knoller) and a lieutenant named Jagger (Yehuda Levi) who are leading a platoon to the Israeli-Lebanese border. The secret lovers work to balance their love and their duties, and their dreams for the future, while keeping their relationship hidden amid the backdrop of combat.Where to watch: Strand Releasing
Eismeyer
his Austrian-set drama is once again inspired by a true story. This time, Major Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann), a drill instructor, is struggling to face his sexuality. That struggle is tested when Mario Falak (Luka Dimić), an openly gay recruit, joins his ranks. The two forge a connection, forcing Eismayer to confront what he has been repressing
Where to watch: Tubi
Tom of Finland
You’ve seen his art, now you can learn his story. This film focuses on Touko Laaksonen (Pekka Strang), better known as “Tom of Finland.” After experiencing the horrors of war in World War II, Touko returns home to a country where homosexuality is criminalized. There, he begins a relationship with a man named Veli (Lauri Tilkanen) and creates the art that would go on to become a key part of queer culture.
Where to watch: Kino Lorber
Moffie
Proving we’re here, we’re queer, we’re everywhere, this film focuses on a gay man in the South African military. Based on a true story, Nicholas van der Swart (Kai Luke Brummer) is a young, closeted gay man drafted into the army during the apartheid-era Border War. While Nicholas tries to conceal his sexuality, he forms a relationship with a fellow soldier named Andries (Ryan de Villiers), where they explore a forbidden desire.
Where to watch: AMC+
Burning Blue
Set in the US Navy, this film follows Lieutenants Dan Meyer (Cam Gigandet) and William “Billy” Brandt (Rob Mayes), two fighter pilots who have found love. However, when they come under the scrutiny of an investigation over conduct, their bond is tested.
Where to watch: Fandango
Love in Country
This Vietnam War–set film sees two U.S. Army sergeants, Ian Alexander (David Garber) and John Reese (Michael Southworth), navigating their love affair while also trying to lead their squad through a dangerous mission.
Where to watch: Tubi