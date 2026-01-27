Andy Cohen dishes on NeNe Leakes' return to Bravo: 'It's been a long road'

She has arrived... and the spotlight is on NeNe Leakes!
The OG cast member from The Real Housewives of Atlanta is considered by many fans to be one of the most iconic stars in the Bravo universe.
After leaving RHOA over contract disagreements in 2020, Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo over toxic workplace allegations, which she later dropped in 2022.
Fast forward to today, Leakes is finally returning to Bravo on the highly anticipated new series The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Real Housewives.
"I'm thrilled that she'll be a part of it! I can't imagine celebrating 20 years of The Real Housewives without her. She's been a huge part of the franchise... specifically the Atlanta Housewives. It's really fun," Cohen tells PRIDE.
The past two decades have been a total whirlwind for Andy Cohen as The Real Housewives continues to cement its spot in pop culture since it's debut in 2006.
Besides Road Trip, Cohen is ringing in the commemorative year by teaming up with the tasty candy brand NERDS in his very first Super Bowl commercial.
"I can't believe it! It's been a long road, but it's been thrilling. Talk about culturally significant! These women have become superstars internationally and so has the show itself. I love NERDS! I love the Super Bowl. I love Super Bowl commercials, so I was absolutely thrilled to be a part of it."
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip is slated to drop later this year as filming is currently underway. With all of the main cities represented, Bravoholics are in for a real treat.
"We've been working on this idea for awhile. We couldn't figure out the best way to celebrate 20 years and this is it! We're going to have around 60 Housewives be a part of this. It's going to be a real celebration and a real gift to the fans."
Fans can follow Andy Cohen on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.