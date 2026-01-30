Plane Jane says there are no stars on RuPaul's Drag Race season 18

Plane Jane is never afraid to share her opinions.
While walking the red carpet at the 2026 GayVN Awards, the outspoken queen had no problem shading the divas currently competing on season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
"I can't say there are [any stars]. Honey, I'm underwhelmed. At this point, just bring Plane Jane back for a regular season. They need another bout of excellence! There is none of that on this season, unfortunately," Jane tells PRIDE.
Although Jane is no longer a contestant on Drag Race, fans are thrilled to see her compete alongside other reality TV legends on the upcoming season of House of Villains.
"House of Villains is going to beat out The Traitors at the Emmys! Mark my words. I'm going to do what Kandy Muse couldn't do!"
Speaking of Muse, the House of Villains alum is actually returning to the mansion in season three as a surprise guest.
"I was gagged to see my sister! Honey, as soon as I heard that voice, I knew that it was a beast. The footsteps rocked the house! We thought it was another earthquake in California, but it was just Ms. Muse, honey!"
Between her gigs touring the world and filming reality TV shows, Jane recently launched a new podcast with her sister, Kori King, titled Kudos For Spilling. The duo plans to release new episodes as King moves to Las Vegas to join the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live!
"I'm going to support her and I will say that stage is also going to need a lot of support. Honey, those footsteps are strong, heavy, and dense... just like her hairline. I'm going to support her and I hope that they're going to reinforce that stage. C'mon girl! Represent for Boston!"
House of Villains premieres Thursday, February 26, on Peacock. To see the full interview with Plane Jane, check out the video at the top of the page.