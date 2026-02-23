Skip to content
Mia Starr calls out Plane Jane: 'If I was a villain, I would have gone further'

Starr is responding to Jane's claim that there aren't any stars on season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mia Starr & Plane Jane

Mia Starr & Plane Jane

World of Wonder
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishFebruary 23 2026 / 9:00 AM
Mia Starr is up for a challenge!

Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race is currently underway and fans are divided on all of the wild moments so far. The latest episode really shocked fans when Starr ended up lip-synching for her life against Kenya Pleaser.

After the two queens battled it out on the main stage, RuPaul saved Pleaser and told Starr to sashay away. This elimination is pretty jarring given the fact that Starr's track record is much better than Pleaser's.

"It was definitely a rollercoaster. This is just the beginning. Give my sister Kenya the utmost love! She deserves to be there. She was supposed to stay. My time is coming later," Starr tells PRIDE.

Starr made quite a splash with fans over her electric dancing and lip-synching skills throughout the competition. The talented queen has a background in choreography as she's worked with A-list stars such as Rihanna, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Camilla Cabello.

Sadly, her time as a Drag Race contestant was cut short during the Snatch Game as she tried playing a comical version of the Bloody Mary.

"The one time I stopped having fun is when I went home. I had fun the entire time except for those ten minutes. I know it's easier said than done, but now I've done it, so I can go back and not take myself so seriously."

There's certainly been no shortage of chaos on season 18 of Drag Race, but some people are not as entertained as they'd like to be. In fact, Plane Jane even called this season 'underwhelming' and said there are no stars on the cast.

"Put her and I on the stage together and we'll see about that! Let me show you a star, baby. I have not seen anybody who wears tits like that be able to dance the way I can... no shade. If I was a villain, maybe I would have gone further. Plane Jane, let's get on stage together."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.

