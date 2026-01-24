Briar Blush reveals she had pneumonia while competing on RuPaul's Drag Race (exclusive)

Briar Blush's journey on RuPaul's Drag Race is unlike any other.
In the four episodes she competed on, Blush made quite a mark with her gorgeous mug and sisterly feud with Athena Dion.
After she lip-synched for her life and sent home Mandy Mango at the end of episode three, Blush underwent a series of unfortunate events.
Before landing in the bottom two again, Blush went head-to-head with Dion and Mia Starr over werkroom drama at the top of the episode.
"I didn't want to have any issues with my sisters. I really wasn't trying to fight. We're fine now, obviously. Emotions are high and I'm not mad at them. I said what I said and did what I did, but Athena is just as annoying," Blush tells PRIDE.
After hashing things out with her sisters, Blush was criticized for her outfit by Law Roach as her runway lewk didn't impress the judges compared to the other competitors.
Shortly after receiving her critiques, Blush fainted on stage and had to be medically reevaluated. After getting approval from the doctor, she lost her lip-sync battle against Kenya Pleaser and was eliminated from the competition.
"I'm fighting for my life. Jane Don't is mad about getting flowers and I'm going through Silent Hill! I fell like a sack of potatoes. Ivory Glaze, you and I are built different. I just remembered feeling very warm in the moment. Girl, I was so confused."
Blush's competitors were quick to question the validity of her faint, but the scary moment actually indicated a more serious health problem.
"We have talked about it. They believe me now. Law Roach's wig cast a spell on me! When I fainted, it was a culmination of a few things. When I got home, I was diagnosed with pneumonia. I had walking pneumonia for some weeks during filming, which later developed into sepsis when I got home. I was really sick and had to go to the hospital for it."
Although Blush is feeling much better today, she's taking extra steps to make sure she doesn't face another health crisis in the future.
"I do have some damage in my left lung permanently that may or may not get better with time because I was sick for so long. It has not impeded on my drag career. I'm traveling as much as I can, but I have to be more mindful of my body."
RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV. Fans can follow Briar Blush on Instagram here.