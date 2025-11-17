Andy Cohen embraces his sexy daddy status & spills on his gay DMs

Although the political climate has been very volatile for the LGBTQ+ community in 2025, the duo is determined to bring some escapism and queer joy as the year comes to a close.

"DeLa had to pick me up off the floor the day of the election results. She told me, 'We'll be fine once get out there.' Getting on the stage that night is what helped me keep going," Monsoon tells PRIDE.

Beyond their critically acclaimed holiday show, both Monsoon and DeLa have thrived in their individual careers all year long.

Monsoon added two additional Broadway shows to her impressive resume: Oh, Mary! and Pirates! The Penzance Musical, while BenDeLaCreme returned to Chicago to perform in Teatro ZinZanni. Next year, DeLa will serve as the host of Dita Von Teese's Nocturnelle Tour.

"Annually, I get to see my mission statement as an artist put into practice, which is creating a safe space through art for my community. It's all I've ever wanted to do as an artist! I get to do it in my solo work and I get to do it heavy and hard in my duo work with DeLa," Monsoon says.

Monsoon's incredible talents are undeniable, but the RuPaul's Drag Race two-time winner still uses her platform to defend the LGBTQ+ community against the opposing side.

"We need a voice and a person like Jinkx in that spotlight right now! Not only is she out there killing it as a performer, but she's being a spokesperson for our community in a really brave and important way," BenDeLaCreme says.

Queer people have already faced adversity head-on, so Monsoon and DeLa are reminding everyone to come together at a time it's needed most.

"How do we continue to sing and dance through all of this? The answer is... we sing and dance through all of this! As horrible as the world feels, it only makes our jobs and our positions feel more important and more fulfilling," DeLa concludes.

Tickets for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show are on sale now. To see the full interview with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, check out the video at the top of the page.