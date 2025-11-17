Andy Cohen embraces his sexy daddy status & spills on his gay DMs

Skip to content
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 17 2025 / 8:00 AM
Andy Cohen is the definition of unapologetic queer representation.

As political unrest surrounding LGBTQ+ equality spreads around the world, the Bravo TV host is being more loud and proud than ever.

Cohen has proudly embraced his daddy status in queer media and has never shied away from dishing on naughty details surrounding his personal life.

While attending BravoCon 2025, the star opened up on how much he truly loves being a literal and figurative father figure for his own children and gay men around the world.

"It's funny, I used to get Father's Day salutations from gay guys near and far on Father's Day ever year. I was like... I'm not a father! For me, being a daddy means being a dad to my kids," Cohen tells PRIDE.

The media mogul is also grateful to be a beacon of hope for his queer peers by actively using his platform to stand up for LGBTQ+ equality.

"It's most important for us to be aware of what is happening to our community. There's all these little things that are happening around us and you just have to be aware. Pay attention!"

Although LGBTQ+ visibility has had a few setbacks in the mainstream media this year, Cohen encourages queer youth to stay persistent in their activism and personal passions.

"Just keep going! We need queer journalists more than ever. Tell our stories and make them heard!"

Fans can follow Andy Cohen on Instagram here. To see the full interview from BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.

