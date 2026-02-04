Adult star Rocky Unleashed reveals his sexy plans for his career

Rocky Unleashed is carving his own lane in adult entertainment.
The sexy model is about to hit three years in the steamy industry, but in many ways, he's just getting started. While filming a slew of spicy videos at the Carnal Media house, Unleashed opened up on how much longer he plants to create erotic content.
"I'm definitely living in the moment! I didn't have a start date really. It was an intuitive decision! Until my body says no more, I'm going to keep showing up and showing out," Unleashed tells PRIDE.
Unleashed joined the adult entertainment industry in his late 30s and hasn't looked back. The star hopes to inspire other models of all ages to take a leap of faith if they'd like to make a change in their life.
"I thought I had an expiration date at 25, which looking back, is ridiculous. I feel like I've been in the best place in my life I've ever been. I feel like I'm just getting started."
Life is certainly very short, so Unleashed is encouraging any aspiring models to do their research and see if adult filmography is a suitable career.
"I don't feel that same sense of urgency that I felt back then. It takes practice and it takes a development of skills to do anything, but it's never too late to start that journey if it's something that resonates with you."
