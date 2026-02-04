Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adult star Rocky Unleashed reveals his sexy plans for his career

The handsome model has gone viral numerous times for his steamy content.

Rocky Unleashedplay icon

Rocky Unleashed

Rocky Unleashed
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishFebruary 04 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Rocky Unleashed is carving his own lane in adult entertainment.

The sexy model is about to hit three years in the steamy industry, but in many ways, he's just getting started. While filming a slew of spicy videos at the Carnal Media house, Unleashed opened up on how much longer he plants to create erotic content.

"I'm definitely living in the moment! I didn't have a start date really. It was an intuitive decision! Until my body says no more, I'm going to keep showing up and showing out," Unleashed tells PRIDE.

Unleashed joined the adult entertainment industry in his late 30s and hasn't looked back. The star hopes to inspire other models of all ages to take a leap of faith if they'd like to make a change in their life.

"I thought I had an expiration date at 25, which looking back, is ridiculous. I feel like I've been in the best place in my life I've ever been. I feel like I'm just getting started."

Life is certainly very short, so Unleashed is encouraging any aspiring models to do their research and see if adult filmography is a suitable career.

"I don't feel that same sense of urgency that I felt back then. It takes practice and it takes a development of skills to do anything, but it's never too late to start that journey if it's something that resonates with you."

Fans can follow Rocky Unleashed on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaymenpornpornstarinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Zane Phillips attends The Hollywood Reporter and GLAAD's celebration of Pride '25.
Celebrities

Zane Phillips strips down & shows off his body in sexy new photoshoot

Rocky Unleashed
Interviews

Adult star Rocky Unleashed reveals his sexy plans for his career

​Nicolas Keenan and Rob Jetten; and Scott and Kip in 'Heated Rivalry.'
Sports

Bi hockey player lived out 'Heated Rivalry' at the Olympics while secretly dating a politician

​High school protestors fighting with a MAGA supporter.
Culture

MAGA man learned a lesson the hard way when he grabbed a teen ICE protester & got a beat down

Brandon Sklenar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series "1923" Season 2.
Celebrities

​Brandon Sklenar strips down & shows off his body in new film

© Equal Entertainment LLC