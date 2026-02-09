Bisexual Olympic skier Nick Novak breaks his silence on Penisgate and has us howling

Bisexual Olympic freestyle aerial skier Nick Novak is making light of “Penisgate” after people on the internet started asking if he was taking part.

The Team Czech Republic athlete took to TikTok yesterday to tell his more than one million followers that while it’s possible that some athletes are participating in “Penisgate” and injecting their bulges in order to win gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics, he is not.

“First, I want to make one thing very clear. I have not gotten any injections to that area of my body for any sort of reason,” Novak cheekily joked at the beginning of his video.

The Olympian is talking about bizarre reports that ski jumpers have been injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid so that their larger measurements will allow them to compete in a suit with more fabric at the crotch, which can lead to a longer jump length and a better chance at taking home a gold medal.