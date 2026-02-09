Bisexual Olympic skier Nick Novak breaks his silence on Penisgate and has us howling

Bisexual Olympic freestyle aerial skier Nick Novak is making light of “Penisgate” after people on the internet started asking if he was taking part.
The Team Czech Republic athlete took to TikTok yesterday to tell his more than one million followers that while it’s possible that some athletes are participating in “Penisgate” and injecting their bulges in order to win gold at the Milano Cortina Olympics, he is not.
“First, I want to make one thing very clear. I have not gotten any injections to that area of my body for any sort of reason,” Novak cheekily joked at the beginning of his video.
The Olympian is talking about bizarre reports that ski jumpers have been injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid so that their larger measurements will allow them to compete in a suit with more fabric at the crotch, which can lead to a longer jump length and a better chance at taking home a gold medal.
“I have heard that potentially, some ski jumpers are getting acid injected into certain areas of their bodies to make their suits a little bit bigger in certain areas so the suit acts as a sail and allows them to fly potentially a little bit further,” Novak said.
So far, there is no hard proof that any ski jumpers are doing this, but Novak says that he has gotten hundreds of DMs, comments, and links to articles all about whether or not he’s taken part in this very unique doping scandal from people who don’t understand that he isn’t even a ski jumper.
“I’ll make one thing clear, I do do jumps on skis, ok? But I do flips, I don’t ski jump. I don’t go the distance,” he joked.
Novak ended his video by assuring his followers that if this kind of doping scandal is happening at the Winter Games, he’s not partaking. “I don’t know if that’s happening,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s true. But one thing I can tell you is that it’s not happening to me. So, case closed.”