9 smoking hot pics of gay Olympic figure skater Paul Poirier

It’s hard not to crush on every Olympic athlete we come across, but ice dancer Paul Poirier is so hunky he’ll have everyone watching him at the Winter Games swooning.
Poirier is an ice dancer for Team Canada who will be competing alongside partner Piper Gilles at the Milano Cortina Olympics. This will be Poirier’s fourth time at the Olympics, and while he’s never taken home a gold medal before, he’s risen in the ranking each time he’s competed.
Not only is Poirier a four-time World Medalist and five-time Canadian national champion, but he’s also a winner in his personal life. Poirier is a proud out gay athlete who proposed to his fiancé, Kevin, back in July 2025, after dating for five years.
Poirier came out publicly in 2021, a year before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and talked about how the Winter Games were giving him a platform to reach a wider audience. “This Pride Month is a really good opportunity to share a bit more about my story, how my sexuality has made me the person and the athlete that I am today, and also perhaps be a role model for so many young queer athletes who are growing up and not really sure how to navigate that as they go through the world of sport,” he said, per Outsports.
When Poirier came out in the lead-up to the 2022 Olympics, there were fewer out LGBTQ+ athletes than there are today, but this year, there is a history-making 44 out queer Olympians competing in the Milano Cortina Games.
Whether he medals or not, we’re going to keep a close eye on this incredibly hot member of the fam!