Politics

30 HILARIOUS reactions to Melania Trump accidentally (ok, not really) endorsing Kamala Harris

Melania Trump and Kamala Harris
Andrew Leyden/Shutterstock; Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock

Trump isn't going to appreciate the jokes that his wife isn't voting for him, which is making our day!


Melania Trump released a video earlier today, signaling her support of abortion rights, causing people across the internet to dunk on Donald Trump because the statement must mean she's planning to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris – the only pro-choice option on the ballot.

A clip of the strange back-and-white video, which seems to be both a political message and advertisement for her upcoming book, was shared on social media by multiple sources and features a stoic-looking Melania saying, "Without a doubt there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom," and ends with her asking "What does my body, my choice really mean?"

In the full video, she goes on to say, "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." Agreed. But maybe you should be having this convo with your husband, who is constantly bragging about how his Supreme Court picks ended Roe v. Wade and how he plans to further erode a woman's right to choose if he gets into office a second time.

This prompted people on X (formerly Twitter) to share the video and joke that if this is her position on abortion, this must be her way of saying she's voting blue in November! "I think Melania Trump just endorsed Kamala Harris," frequent Trump critic Alex Cole wrote when he shared the video clip. "Don't tell Donald. Melania Trump just endorsed Kamala Harris," someone commented, while another person quipped, "Nobody hates Donald more than Melania."

Sadly, her real motive behind the video is likely much more sinister. Republicans are afraid that Trump's hardline stance on abortion access is driving away women voters, so Melania is probably only making this pro-choice statement to try and win back women who dislike her husband's dangerous anti-choice rhetoric and desire to control women's bodies. How very Machiavellian of her. Luckily, people seemed to see right through her, and the comment section under the video is filled with people congratulating her on her decision to vote for Harris and making fun of her ridiculous "marriage" to Trump.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Melania Trump's seeming endorsement of the only pro-choice presidential candidate on the November ballot!

Politics
donald trumpelectionelection 2024kamala harrismelania trumppoliticspresidential electionsocial media reactions
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

