A Super Bowl streaker with 'Trade' on his bare chest was this year’s accidental gay moment

This is one Super Bowl you won't forget!

Streaker Alex Gonzalez being arrested at the Super Bowl

Security detains streaker Alex Gonzalez during Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026.

JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 09 2026 / 3:52 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Between Bad Bunny’s halftime show, which included two men grinding on each other, and a hot shirtless man streaking across the field during the game, the Super Bowl ended up being a treat for the gays.

The biggest football game of the year was interrupted when a man ran across the field without a shirt on during the fourth quarter.

The man later identified as Alex Gonzalez snuck his way onto the turf and sprinted across the field, where he was chased by security before Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams took him down.

Gonzalez, who has made a habit of streaking at the Super Bowl, had “Trade in the blind spot” scrawled across his chest and stomach and “Trade with Athena” written on his back, along with his social media handle.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t talking about the kind of trade we were hoping for and instead was advertising his stock trading business. Gonzalez, who also got caught streaking at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, is a wealthy day trader who uses this kind of disruption to attract attention for his business.

For interrupting the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots 29-13, Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and field intrusion.

"Literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail," Gonzalez wrote on social media. On his Instagram Story he also posted a photo while wearing a bad fake beard with the caption, “@20 disguise, $50,000 tickets.”

As for how the internet is responding? Well, it’s clear—much like “locktober,” the straights don’t know the meaning of “trade.”

Others took issue with the use of the word “streaker” to describe Gonzalez’s actions.

But perhaps most unsurprisingly, it was that a shirtless man rocking the word “trade” across his chest inspired thirst.

