Lesbian thriller 'Honey Don't!' trailer teases a kinky cult mystery

One of our very favorite films from last year was Drive-Away Dolls , a delightfully raunchy lesbian comedy starring Margaret Qualley, directed by Ethan Coen and written alongside his wife Tricia Cooke .

This year they are looking to capture the magic again in Honey Don’t! which is the second chapter in the couple’s planned lesbian B-movie trilogy. Also, returning at the titular Honey O’Donahue, is Qualley. This time she stars as a private investigator hot on the trail of a mystery involving a shady church leader played by Chris Evans and a string of strange deaths.

(l-r.) Writer Tricia Cooke, actor Margaret Qualley and writer/director Ethan Coen on the set of their film HONEY DON’T! Karen Kuehn / FOCUS FEATURES LLC Best of all, the film also stars Aubrey Plaza — as a police officer and love interest to Honey (bestill our hearts) — along with Billy Eichner, Charlie Day, and Gabby Bean. Honey Don’t! will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival followed by a theatrical release on August 22. But keep reading for our full breakdown of the trailer, and why you’re just about to be as obsessed with it as we are.

1. Awkward sapphic flirting FOCUS FEATURES LLC Aubrey Plaza’s character tells Honey she appreciates her “click-clacking heels.” Cue the sapphic spiral.

2. Cult shenanigans are afoot FOCUS FEATURES LLC Right off the bat, Honey discovers some signs of cult activity and it appears this isn't the first time she's run across them and whatever they are up to.

3. Chris Evans camps it up FOCUS FEATURES LLC His church may not be of the mega variety, but he's still serving charismatic prosperity preacher to a level that even the Gemstones would find very righteous.

4. Pastor in the streets, freak in the sheets. FOCUS FEATURES LLC I don't think this is what the bible meant by holy trinity, but we’re still here for it.

5. Freaky activities are also afoot FOCUS FEATURES LLC Kinky cults? Sign us up.

6. A crime-fighting sapphic duo FOCUS FEATURES LLC Honey and her would-be paramour played by Plaza are set for a team-up. Where will this lead?