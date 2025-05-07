Search form

Lesbian thriller 'Honey Don't!' trailer teases a kinky cult mystery

​Margaret Qualley in Honey Don't
Karen Kuehn / FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue in writer/director Ethan Coen’s HONEY DON’T!

Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza? Oh we do, we SO do!

rachiepants

One of our very favorite films from last year was Drive-Away Dolls, a delightfully raunchy lesbian comedy starring Margaret Qualley, directed by Ethan Coen and written alongside his wife Tricia Cooke.

This year they are looking to capture the magic again in Honey Don’t! which is the second chapter in the couple’s planned lesbian B-movie trilogy. Also, returning at the titular Honey O’Donahue, is Qualley. This time she stars as a private investigator hot on the trail of a mystery involving a shady church leader played by Chris Evans and a string of strange deaths.

Tricia Cooke, actor Margaret Qualley and writer/director Ethan Coen on the set of their film HONEY DON\u2019T!

(l-r.) Writer Tricia Cooke, actor Margaret Qualley and writer/director Ethan Coen on

the set of their film HONEY DON’T!

Karen Kuehn / FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Best of all, the film also stars Aubrey Plaza — as a police officer and love interest to Honey (bestill our hearts) — along with Billy Eichner, Charlie Day, and Gabby Bean.

Honey Don’t! will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival followed by a theatrical release on August 22. But keep reading for our full breakdown of the trailer, and why you’re just about to be as obsessed with it as we are.

1. Awkward sapphic flirting

Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Aubrey Plaza’s character tells Honey she appreciates her “click-clacking heels.” Cue the sapphic spiral.

2. Cult shenanigans are afoot

cult ring

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Right off the bat, Honey discovers some signs of cult activity and it appears this isn't the first time she's run across them and whatever they are up to.

3. Chris Evans camps it up

chris evans

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

His church may not be of the mega variety, but he's still serving charismatic prosperity preacher to a level that even the Gemstones would find very righteous.

4. Pastor in the streets, freak in the sheets.

chris evans in bed with friends

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

I don't think this is what the bible meant by holy trinity, but we’re still here for it.

5. Freaky activities are also afoot

margaret qualley

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Kinky cults? Sign us up.

6. A crime-fighting sapphic duo

Aubrey Plaza and Q

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Honey and her would-be paramour played by Plaza are set for a team-up. Where will this lead?

7. Oh…

FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Yep, exactly where we hoped.

While there will no doubt plenty of twists and turns in Honey Don’t! — this is after all a Coen and Cooke joint. But what we can see just from this trailer is that it is also full of wit, gruesome yet hilarious violence, and the unique characters they are famous for creating, too.

August 22 can't come fast enough. Watch the full trailer below.

