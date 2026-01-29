8 most lesbian moments in Bridgerton season 4 (so far)

This season of Bridgerton may technically belong to Benedict, the second eldest of the family, and his Cinderella-style romance with Sophie Baek, but let’s be real: we’re really here for the Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) sapphic awakening.

Oh, the yearning we have to see their yearning!

While only the first half of season 4 has dropped (part 2 arrives on Netflix on Feb. 26), the groundwork for some girl-kissing is already being laid. Though it technically started last season in the finale, when a newly engaged Francesca is introduced to her fiancé John Stirling’s (Victor Alli) cousin Michaela, and suddenly everything her mother ever said about the sensations of love and attraction clicks into place.

Now, the gentle readers of the Julia Quinn–written books on which the series is based immediately clocked what this meant, as Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked, follows the love story of Francesca and her husband’s cousin Michael.

Michael… Michaela… yes, please.

We won’t spoil the book any further, but let’s just say the pieces are beginning to lock into place, and we are seated—bosoms heaving, smelling salts in hand—for what’s to come. And that’s not the only nod to WLW in season 4, so with that in mind, let us count the ways.

Escaping Kilmartin Castle to Get Away From You-Know-Who Netflix The season opens with a very relieved Francesca and Eloise returning home to London after spending time at John Stirling’s home in Scotland, Kilmartin Castle. Now, granted, this moment does require some insider knowledge and could just as easily be read as someone homesick returning to the house they grew up in. But if you know, you know: Francesca is running from something and sees being back home as a fresh, less complicated start. So, like, 1/10 lesbian—but still, we see you.

Sex Workers Canoodle Netflix After being awoken post-threesome and then called out by his mother, Benedict returns to his club for some pre-ball relaxation—and boy-kissing. While there, we catch the vibe as the camera pans across sex workers canoodling. It’s brief, but pretty hot. We’ll give this a 3/5 for the sexy period costuming. It’s a known fact that WLW love period costuming.

Eloise Rocks a c*nty little bob as Joan of Arc at the Masquerade Ball Netflix Ma’am, we’re going to insist you stop queer-baiting us already. We’d be mad if Eloise didn’t look incredible in a mask, armor, and a c*nty little bob as Joan of Arc. We get it—it’s a feminist choice—but also the genderfuckery of it all has us deep in our lesbian feelings. The chances of two lezzie Bridgertons are basically zero, so this just feels like an epic tease… even if we do like it a little. This gets a 3/5 on the dyke-o-meter. Grudgingly. And hornily.

John and Francesca’s Awkwardly Chaste Humping Netflix I’m sorry—what did I just see? This is the most chaste sex scene ever. It’s so awkward (and a little sweet), but also very obviously gay. 7/10 lesbian

Francesca’s Hunt for the Pinnacle Netflix After learning the hard way what attraction is actually supposed to feel like, Francesca is on the hunt to find out what a “pinnacle” is, and her interactions with her mother and Penelope are hilarious. This one isn’t explicitly gay—pinnacles can be a struggle regardless of sexual identity—but we’re just putting a pin in this for now to remember it for, shall we say, comparisons down the road? 1/10 lesbian. Mostly, this is just here for the record.

“Spontaneously Enjoy Our Tea Together” & Faking It Netflix Okay, so technically these are two separate moments, but they go hand in hand. After learning about the pinnacle from Pen, Francesca tries to fake it till she makes it. First, she goes in for another incredibly awkward but well-intentioned “spontaneous” kiss to set the stage, and then the couple give it a go again. Francesca tries to perform, but John is not fooled. The whole interaction is actually sweet—John is kind and loving and says everything right. Too bad she is gay as hell. 5/10 lesbian. IYKYK.

Michaela’s Grand Arrival Netflix Damn. Everything about Michaela’s grand arrival would be enough to send any sapphic into a lesbian crashout. The surprise arrival in the dead of night, the cape, the reveal, that smile. Oh, but that’s not all. It’s clear she rushed here—hence the sick carriage rider who couldn’t keep up with Michaela’s need to get to London, and the fact that she drove the carriage herself. Hot on every level. Michaela just exudes sapphic, roguish charm. Be still, our hearts. 10/10 lesbian, cue the yearning!