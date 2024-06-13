'Bridgerton' season 3 surprised fans with bisexual plot lines and the internet is in a FRENZY

Netflix
The ‘Ton just got VERY queer!
After multiple seasons of fan speculation and angst over whether we’d ever get an LGBTQ+ character on Bridgerton, the internet is now in a frenzy over the revelations in the second half of season 3.
While the first four episodes of season 3 left fans worried that the artistic and free-spirited Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) was straight after all, the four episodes that dropped today see the beloved character kissing a man!
After beginning a casual romantic relationship with a widow named Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), Benedict dips his toes in the bisexual pond after she introduces him to her other lover, Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). The two men have electric chemistry, and with Tilly’s coaxing, they start a three-way romance that leads to an epic kiss between Benedict and Paul.
Related: All 9 of Bridgerton season 3's sex scenes (so far), ranked
But that’s not all; Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) may be on her way to a bi-romance as well! After marrying John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), he introduces his new bride to his cousin Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) and sparks immediately start flying, leaving fans to believe we’ll get a bi-plot line between the two women next season.
While fans were concerned that the show would never go forward with a queer character, back in April, series showrunner, Jess Brownell told PRIDE that LGBTQ+ representation was on the horizon, and boy, was she right! “I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role,” she said. “How exactly that plays out over this season and the next couple seasons, I can’t say specifically, but I will say I’m excited for fans to see that.”
Since having it confirmed that Benedict is bi, and fans certain Francesca is too (we’re still holding out hope for Eloise), the internet has been going feral over the queer characters after spending years worrying that Bridgerton wouldn’t give us the LGBTQ+ representation we’ve been craving.
So keep scrolling to see the best and most hilarious reactions to the queer Bridgerton news!