Lesbian Bridgerton fans are already melting down over the show's first sapphic romance

The lesbian yearning has officially commenced!

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza in 'Bridgerton'

Netflix
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoJanuary 07 2026 / 1:33 PM
Dearest gentle readers, the premiere of season four of Bridgerton is nigh, and lesbian and gay fans are waiting with bosoms heaving. Why? Because there is good reason to hope this is about to be the queerest season yet, with not one but two Bridgertons who are fam.

Season three saw Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second son of the family, finally giving in to his bisexual desires, engaging in a three-way (then two-way) sexual experience with his new paramour, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), and her very close friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). A moment that queer fans had hoped and longed for pretty much since episode one. Sadly, that romance fizzled, leaving him free to find new love in season four.

However, it was a moment involving the newly engaged Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) in the final episode of season three that sent sapphics into meltdown. After years of speculation that perhaps Eloise (Claudia Jessie) might prove to be the surprise sapphic in the Bridgerton family, we instead witnessed Francesca—newly engaged to John Stirling (Victor Alli)—experience an all-too-familiar sapphic awakening at the mere sight of his cousin, Michaela.

For those familiar with the source material, Julia Quinn’s series of novels, viewers were anticipating Francesca’s complicated romance with Michael Stirling. So when that moment arrived on the show, and we were instead introduced to Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), well… everything changed.

It also doesn’t hurt that Dodd and Baduza had immediate steamy chemistry and are both incredibly gorgeous. Of course, we want to see them kiss—and so much more. This is Bridgerton, after all.

While season four is still weeks away (the first batch of episodes drops on Netflix on January 29), it hasn’t stopped the hype and yearning train from leaving the station online. Already, lesbians and sapphic fans are melting down over just how much “yearning” we’re in for. After all, who doesn’t love a good lesbian yearn?

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite, funniest, and most relatable reactions to the impending season of Bridgerton

.

