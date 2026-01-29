Is Benedict still bisexual in Bridgerton season 4?

At long last, Bridgerton is officially back! This season, the love story focuses on the second eldest of the family, Benedict — one that queer fans have been awaiting with equal parts anticipation and trepidation. Why? Because of fears around bi erasure.

Last season, Benedict ( Luke Thompson ) had the queer breakthrough fans had been calling for since season one, when he witnessed men engaging sexually for the first time. At the time, he was shocked, confused, and, many suggested, curious. Benedict, after all, has always been the artist of the family — and who, alongside his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), another queer suspect since season one — is the most bohemian and progressive of the Bridgertons. At long last, in season three, Benedict acted on those burning, latent desires.

In the third season, he was swept up in a romance with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), a widow with a far more libertine attitude toward sex. Naturally, Benedict was instantly smitten, and it wasn’t long before he was in her bed. Through Lady Tilley, he met Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio), her bisexual lover, both of whom encouraged him to join them in a sexual throuple. After brief resistance, Benedict was ready to embrace his queer desire, and what followed were some of the show’s most notoriously steamy scenes between the three of them.

Luke Thompson and Lucas Aurelio kiss in Bridgerton season 3 Netflix It also made good on showrunner Jess Brownell’s promise to PRIDE that the show was about to become more inclusive — something that felt even more true when we got the tease that Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) would have a sapphic love story of her own, and unlike Benedict, she would be the main event (this has been confirmed for season five ). However, when promotion for season four began, and it became clear that this season would center on Benedict and his love story with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), fans naturally worried that this would erase the same-sex attraction element of his bisexuality. So, does it? Let’s talk about the first half of season four of Bridgerton (part two drops on Netflix February 26). The answer is simple — but how we feel about it is… complicated. *Spoilers for season four, part one follow.*



Bridgerton season 4 Netflix Season four kicks off in media res with the social season in full swing. The staff of the Bridgerton's house hustle and bustle as they prepare to host the first season’s ball. The Queen is chomping at the bit for fresh gossip, and Benedict? He’s missing in action. His mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), hunts him down at his club, where he’s still in bed — with not one woman, but two — much to her horror. Why this matters, beyond reminding us of Benedict’s rakish ways (before the love of his life inevitably transforms him — this is Bridgerton, after all), is that his taste for ménage à trois is still intact. Benedict remains Benedict — though, if we’re honest, that’s not exactly the kind of queer sex we want to see him enjoying. More importantly, this scene works in tandem with one that follows shortly after. After promising his mother he’ll behave and arrive on time for the ball, Benedict returns to his club, where bacchanalia surround him. As he cuts through the crowd, he catches the eye of a handsome, bearded man who approaches him with a very specific brand of familiarity. The man is Louis (Sachin K. Sharma), and it’s clear the two are lovers — proof that Benedict’s bisexuality was never a fluke. Louis propositions him, and Benedict initially resists, worried about being late, but when Louis reminds him that “much merriment can be had in a rather short time,” Benedict is convinced, and the two passionately kiss in full view of the room.

Luke Thompson and Sachin K. Sharma kiss in Bridgerton season 4 Netflix Benedict isn’t just still bi — he’s out to his friends, or at least to those who share his sexually liberal tastes. Notably, all of this happens before the opening credits of season four even roll. The writers are making a statement: Benedict is still queer. Which means, dear readers, that he can still be attracted to — and fall exclusively for — a woman, which he promptly does when he meets Sophie. What follows is yearning, social complications, chance encounters, and, yes, a very sexy stairwell scene. What doesn’t follow is Benedict having sex with another man — at least not in the first half of the season, and likely not in the second, though, admittedly, that remains to be seen. So how do we feel about this? It’s complicated. From the start of the season, the show has taken pains to show that Benedict’s attractions remain solidly queer. He is a bisexual man. There’s relief in knowing this remains intrinsic to who he is, regardless of who he ultimately falls in love with. And of course, bisexual people falling for opposite-sex partners is just as valid and just as true to the bisexual experience as falling for a same-sex or nonbinary partner. Yet this depiction of his queerness, which began in the latter half of season three and effectively concludes in the season four premiere, feels brief. Thankfully, it’s free of shame or guilt on Benedict’s part — it’s clearly something he enjoys. However, aside from intimacy within the safety of the club, there’s no coming out. No reckoning. No celebration. At least not yet. Perhaps something like that will arrive alongside Francesca’s forthcoming romance with Michaela — we can hope. But as of now, it feels a bit too tidily tied up in a bow.