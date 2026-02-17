King of Drag is officially returning & casting for season 2, here’s everything we know

We have a royal decree: King of Drag is officially returning for season 2!

Today, Revry announced that their groundbreaking (and truly excellent) drag competition series has officially begun casting, with a premiere planned for this fall. Once again, the series will be presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, and as of now remains the only competition series to celebrate the incredible art of drag kings.

“The success of season one made it clear that the reign of the drag kings is upon us!” said Christopher J. Rodriguez, Revry’s Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “This community has been vying for a platform to highlight their unique take on drag for years, and they’ve embraced the show as their own, which is such an honor for us. We’re also honored to welcome back e.l.f. Cosmetics as our presenting sponsor for the triumphant return of this beloved franchise. We could not hope for a better partner to join us in unleashing a new group of supremely talented drag kings onto the world stage.”

The first season of the show was a massive hit for the LGBTQ+ streaming service, boasting more than 32 million views worldwide — and anyone who tuned in understands why. The show introduced audiences to a cast of incredible artists who did more than simply show off their craft; they invited viewers into a world that has been largely overlooked, even in queer media. It also proved to be one of the warmest and most affirming television shows on TV.

It was a groundbreaking high-water mark for trans masc representation on television — and it was phenomenally entertaining, with each episode packed with laughter and beautiful human moments.

No doubt season two will recreate that magic with a whole new group of incredible kings. While it’s still early days, here’s what we know about the upcoming season: once again, ten kings will compete, alongside celebrity guest judges and fresh creative challenges, which Revry says will be announced in the coming months.

“Season one proved there is a genuine hunger and worldwide audience for it. We’re building season two for them, and for a new batch of drag kings ready to share their talent with viewers everywhere. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone involved,” said Damian Pelliccione, Revry’s Co-Founder and CEO, who also serves on the show’s “Kings’ Court” judging panel.

And for those kings out there looking to put their sequined hat in the ring — good news: casting is officially open , with applications being accepted through March 13.

We can’t wait to see what Revry cooks up this season! Long live the King of Drag!