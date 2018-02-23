8 Reasons Why Dating an Older Woman Is Awesome

We're all going to be older women at some point, and that's a good (and sexy) thing!

Culturally, older women often get a bad rap (what is WITH the whole "cougar" thing, anyway?). But the stigma for older women has waned some since the popularity of 2015's Carol, and the epic romance between Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

Let's face it, we're all going to be older women at some point, and here are a few reasons why that's going to be a good (and sexy) thing….

1. Wisdom

If she’s older, chances are she’ll be wiser. In my experience, women older than me are monumentally more likely to have their shit sorted and know who they are and where they’re going than younger ones. There are exceptions to every rule—in fact, rules are mostly nonsense—but one of the best things about growing older is realizing how much more comfortable almost everything is when you have some idea what you’re doing. And that applies to dating as much as anything else.

2. Experience

If she’s a decade older than you, that’s an extra decade to have explored what she wants in a relationship, set up her life so she’s surrounded by awesome people and doing a job she finds fulfilling, and also traveled the world/worked in twenty different states/lived in a foreign country/gone to Burning Man/learned to paraglide/experienced the whole pre-internet bar culture thing. Older women are interesting.

3. Money

She’ll either have it, which is fun, or she'll be used to living without it and still having a good time, which is also fun. Win-win situation. Older women are often further on in their careers, or alternatively, have given up and thrown it all in to do something interesting and cool and independent. Again, this comes down to knowing who you are and what you want, which is often very sexy indeed.

4. Friends

She’ll have had an extra decade to collect awesome people with cultural awareness and political nous and war stories and interesting hobbies and creativity. One of the great things about relationships is often the new friendship circles you meet and bond with, and older women often have their social stuff down.

5. Cats

For some reason, older queer women often have cats. This is a distinct advantage.

6. Sex

She’ll know what she’s doing, know what her kinks are, and you can have this whole sexy authority/objectification thing going on, if you're into that. Or maybe she's into that? What's not to like?

7. Cultural awesomeness

That’s ten years more time to accumulate quality books, films, music and art, plus ten years' worth of extra salary to buy things with. As a bookworm myself, there's nothing more exciting than going home with someone and discovering they have more books than you. This is proportionately much more likely if the person in question is older!

8. The 'fuck yes!' attitude

So many of the excellent older queer ladies I know have dealt with their shit and are just unashamed and self-confident in all the best ways. I'm certainly a lot more relaxed and assured than I ever was in my early twenties, and that makes me a better girlfriend, more able to empathise and engage and much less inclined to give a shit what 'society' or anyone who isn't my partner or my friend thinks. In my experience, older women spend less time agonizing and more time having fun, and are thus pretty awesome to date.