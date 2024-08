We need a lemon for this tea!

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World just wrapped up its second season and crowned Lemon as the winner, with RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Alexis Mateo coming in second place.

Although Mateo initially showed love toward Lemon following the finale, things took a turn once Mateo threw some shade at the winner and production online.

Let's break down all of the chaos that's going down on X (formerly Twitter).

1. Alexis Mateo makes a shady comment about the finale. Once the finale aired, Mateo and Lemon gave each other plenty of love on social media. However, soon after congratulating Lemon on her win, Mateo claimed she wasn't seen much in the final lip sync and that she was put in the bottom unfairly throughout the competition.

2. Lemon responds to Mateo in a viral clip. When asked about Mateo's remarks on social media, Lemon quickly threw shade right back at her fellow finalist. "If I was 45 and still losing Drag Race, I'd have a lot to say too," Lemon says. In the extended video at the top of the page, the winner also clarified that the lip sync wasn't one-sided at all. "Someone did a count and she was only shown eight seconds less than me. If she thinks the eight seconds could have gotten her the win... then, wow! That's a fast orgasm."

3. Mateo laughs it off at first. Mateo wasted no time replying to the viral clip and simply said, "She right! Lol. But I'm blessed at 45." It seemed like this was just another classic moment of two queens teasing each other, but things suddenly changed once Mateo started popping off on X (formerly Twitter).

4. Mateo tells Lemon to 'not get sassy.' Soon after she said Lemon was right, Mateo changed her tune and started ranting on X. In another post, the four-time competitor said, "Let's not get sassy cause we know why you won [Lemon]." Plus, in true drag queen fashion, she also plugged her upcoming appearance with Lemon at Piranha Nightclub tonight in Las Vegas.

4. Lemon responds and Mateo threatens to show receipts. Things seemed to escalate a bit once Lemon responded to Mateo and basically said she has nothing but love for the queen and meant no harm in her shady comment. Although Mateo said that she was in on the joke, she also threatened to release receipts about the finale now that her NDA had expired. Gay gasp!

5. Mateo doubles down on her comments the next day. After their spat went viral on social media and Reddit, Mateo reignited the flame by posting screenshots of Lemon in the finale. In her post, Mateo says the photos show her "favorite shots of her in the final lip sync," which basically circles back to her original statement of not being shown much in the finale.

6. Mateo says she's not over it and starts responding to fans. In her latest post, Mateo claims she's not over the situation and that she wants to "stay mad for a little longer." Fans were divided in her comment section with many defending the queen's feelings, while others challenged her for being immature about the whole situation. As a response, Mateo would thank her supporters for her love while also sending shady remarks to her haters.